ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAND TV

Bailey votes as election day approaches

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor State Senator Darren Bailey voted Thursday in Clay County with his wife Cindy. Senator Bailey is serving his first term as a State Senator and has previously served in the Illinois House. He is running against first term Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Missing Teens-Indiana

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls. A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls. Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said Thursday the Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal. Diener did not give a reason for his recusal but has said court personnel involved in the case do not feel safe. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he agreed to the transfer of Richard Allen to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons. Allen is the suspect in the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
INDIANA STATE
WAND TV

Illinois DCFS presents inaugural Family First Act Summit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, along with Casey Family Programs and the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign School of Social Work, presented the inaugural Family First Act Summit, Strengthening Illinois through Child and Family Well-Being on Tuesday. The Summit allows stakeholders...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois Freedom Caucus meets on SAFE-T Act

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Freedom Caucus hosted an event to discuss the SAFE-T Act. Speakers of the event included Illinois State Representatives Dan Caulkins and Brad Halbrook, State Senator Steve McClure, State Representative Candidate Lisa Smith, and Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter. Rueter listed several issues the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Angela Wagner is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Wagner’s sons and one of the victims. Angela Wagner says her younger son had wanted to kill his child’s mother. But she says husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, objected because he believed her family would seek revenge.
OHIO STATE
WAND TV

How to verify polling place information

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Text messages giving inaccurate polling place information have been reported by voters in Illinois, according to the State Board of Elections. “We want Illinois voters to know that their election information should come only from trusted sources like the State Board of Elections or their local election authority,” said Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy