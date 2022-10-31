Read full article on original website
WAND TV
$208 Million in federal funding going towards helping Illinoisans heat their homes this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– $208,170,481 in federal funding will soon be made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help Illinoisans pay the rising cost of home heating bills this winter. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin...
WAND TV
'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
WAND TV
Bailey votes as election day approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor State Senator Darren Bailey voted Thursday in Clay County with his wife Cindy. Senator Bailey is serving his first term as a State Senator and has previously served in the Illinois House. He is running against first term Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker.
WAND TV
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
(NBC CHICAGO)- With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House...
WAND TV
Missing Teens-Indiana
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls. A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls. Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said Thursday the Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal. Diener did not give a reason for his recusal but has said court personnel involved in the case do not feel safe. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he agreed to the transfer of Richard Allen to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons. Allen is the suspect in the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
WAND TV
City of Decatur partners with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes throughout the city
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur has made an agreement with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes throughout the city. The Decatur City Council has approved up to $250,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies to be used by DAH4H to rehab vacant properties in Decatur to add higher-quality housing stock.
WAND TV
Illinois DCFS presents inaugural Family First Act Summit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, along with Casey Family Programs and the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign School of Social Work, presented the inaugural Family First Act Summit, Strengthening Illinois through Child and Family Well-Being on Tuesday. The Summit allows stakeholders...
WAND TV
Illinois Freedom Caucus meets on SAFE-T Act
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Freedom Caucus hosted an event to discuss the SAFE-T Act. Speakers of the event included Illinois State Representatives Dan Caulkins and Brad Halbrook, State Senator Steve McClure, State Representative Candidate Lisa Smith, and Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter. Rueter listed several issues the...
WAND TV
Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Angela Wagner is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Wagner’s sons and one of the victims. Angela Wagner says her younger son had wanted to kill his child’s mother. But she says husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, objected because he believed her family would seek revenge.
WAND TV
Second round of Electric Vehicle Rebate Program now open for Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announces they will be opening a second round of funding through the Illinois Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. According to IEPA Director John J. Kim, individuals can access and complete an application for a second-round rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate...
WAND TV
How to verify polling place information
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Text messages giving inaccurate polling place information have been reported by voters in Illinois, according to the State Board of Elections. “We want Illinois voters to know that their election information should come only from trusted sources like the State Board of Elections or their local election authority,” said Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews.
