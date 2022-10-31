Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls. A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls. Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said Thursday the Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal. Diener did not give a reason for his recusal but has said court personnel involved in the case do not feel safe. Diener’s recusal came on the same day he agreed to the transfer of Richard Allen to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons. Allen is the suspect in the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

