Anna Faris reveals the naughty phrase she accidentally taught her son

By Erin Keller
 3 days ago

The young son of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt is, perhaps, too wise beyond his years.

The 45-year-old actress and her “The Estate” co-star, Toni Collette, 49, were asked by E! News if they allowed their kids to watch the movies in which they’ve starred.

While Collette said there weren’t too many of her flicks appropriate for her 11- and 14-year-olds, Faris admitted she never gave much thought to what 10-year-old son, Jack, can watch.

“I am much more relaxed,” Faris confessed. “I shouldn’t be.”

“Apparently my son said the other day — and he said it to the television, I guess — but in front of some kids, he said, ‘Suck my balls,'” Faris recalled.

The “Scary Movie” alum said she was not present for Jack’s blunder, but it happened in front of another parent.

Despite the naughty vocabulary, Faris went on to gush about her only child.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris with their son Jack Pratt in April of 2017.
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

“I love having a 10-year-old boy,” she continued. “He is hysterical. And I feel like I’m a child myself. So maybe he’s just raising himself. So we’ll see how that goes. How he turns out.”

“I’m crazy about him. I can’t wait to grab him. Everyday,” the star of CBS’ “Mom” declared.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVRNF-BKd_Y?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Faris’ new film, “The Estate” — that’s an R-rated feature, fellow parents — follows as two sisters hatch a plan to get in the good graces of their wealthy aunt, portrayed by acting legend Kathleen Turner, who happens to be dying of cancer with no heir apparent. Unfortunately, the down-and-out duo weren’t the only family members planning to weasel their way into the will.

It hits theaters Nov. 4.

