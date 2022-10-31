ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted together at Halloween bash

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, who were first linked in September, were spotted hanging out this weekend at Circoloco’s massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

We hear the “Titanic” star and the model, along with her sister Bella, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad arrived aboard party bus.

“Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” says a spy. “The group got bottle service.”

Stella Maxwell and Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton also attended the party, which was one of Rob Toma’s Teksupport events. Also there was “House of the Dragon” star Matt Smith, who we hear was dressed as a vampire.

We hear DiCaprio’s mask was “half monster, half zombie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAwDo_0itZwYlF00
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted hanging out at Circoloco’s massive Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Reps for Hadid and DiCaprio did not respond to request for comment.

The famously private “Shutter Island” star, who normally hides under a black baseball cap and medical mask, has been known to go to Halloween parties incognito. We reported that he was a “100-year-old man” last year and fooled guests at a large party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3bcB_0itZwYlF00
DiCaprio wears this “incognito” look so often, it makes him more obvious.

DiCaprio and model Hadid were first romantically linked in September during Fashion Week. Page Six exclusively reported they were hanging out at a loft party in Soho. They were also spotted at Casa Cipriani.

A source told us at the time that the pair were “getting to know each other” and were “taking it slow,.” They’ve “mostly [been] hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times,” said an insider.

Later that month, the “Revenant” star was spotted in Milan the same day Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qgfJ_0itZwYlF00
The pair were first linked during Fashion Week in NYC in September and it appeared DiCaprio followed the pretty model to Milan and Paris. GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8xkd_0itZwYlF00
The pair were first linked during Fashion Week in NYC in September and it appeared DiCaprio followed the pretty model to Milan and Paris. GC Images

And he was seen in Paris during their fashion week later that month, leaving the same hotel, the Royal Monceau, as Hadid.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
AUSTIN, TX
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company

Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Page Six

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner kids’ epic Halloween party

A spooky celebration! The Kardashian-Jenner kids created “memories to last a lifetime” with an extravagant Halloween party over the weekend. Khloé Kardashian documented the bash’s epic decor via her Instagram Stories, from a spider balloon arch to hanging witch hats. The little ones snacked on themed treats, from ghost-shaped cookies and candy corn to vampire fang gummies and festive cupcakes. The 38-year-old reality star’s daughter, True, 4, was all smiles making crafts with her cousins. Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son, Reign, also attended the celebration, as well as Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 4, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5. The cousins made slime and painted before posing...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
People

Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Practically Live in Matching Sets, and This Best-Seller Is 31% Off

Wear it while traveling, running errands, or lounging around the house Whether you're reaching for fluffy slippers, oversized sweaters, or soft sweatpants, there's something about cold weather and less sunlight that makes you want to live in the coziest clothes possible. And you can totally look chic while wearing them thanks to matching sets. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have turned to two-piece loungewear sets come fall. Lopez has been wearing them for over a decade in various colors and patterns. And Hadid's bold blue sweatshirt...
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy