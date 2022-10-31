IMPORTANT RECOGNITION Ivanka Trump’s emotional moment receiving Czech award for late mother Ivana “I know that mom would have been extremely honored by the recognition, as were we to be here in Prague to receive it on her behalf.“

Ivanka Trump had an emotional moment over the weekend. The former presidential daughter traveled to Prague, to accept an important award on behalf of her late mother Ivana during a ceremony held at Prague Castle. She was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner and older brother Donald Jr.

Donald Trump’s daughter, who was recently spotted having a conversation with Kim Kardashian, was happy to receive the award, as Czech President Milos Zeman honored Ivana Trump, along with other notable personalities, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and tennis player Ivan Lendl.

“Born and raised in what was then Czechoslovakia, my mother grew up in Zlin, skied on the National Team and attended Charles University in Prague. Throughout her life she maintained a deep love and connection to the Czech Republic,” Ivanka wrote of the event on her Instagram. “I know that mom would have been extremely honored by the recognition, as were we to be here in Prague to receive it on her behalf.”

Ivana emigrated to the United States in the 1970s, however she was known for having a very close relationship with her native country. The New York socialite grew up in Zlin, which is located 186 miles from Prague. She would go on to meet Donald Trump during a modeling trip to New York back in 1976, becoming his first wife, just nine months later after their first encounter.

