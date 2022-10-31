ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Ivanka Trump’s emotional moment receiving Czech award for late mother Ivana

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vB6Rq_0itZwUEL00
IMPORTANT RECOGNITION Ivanka Trump’s emotional moment receiving Czech award for late mother Ivana “I know that mom would have been extremely honored by the recognition, as were we to be here in Prague to receive it on her behalf.“

Ivanka Trump had an emotional moment over the weekend. The former presidential daughter traveled to Prague, to accept an important award on behalf of her late mother Ivana during a ceremony held at Prague Castle. She was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner and older brother Donald Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaIFn_0itZwUEL00

Donald Trump’s daughter, who was recently spotted having a conversation with Kim Kardashian, was happy to receive the award, as Czech President Milos Zeman honored Ivana Trump, along with other notable personalities, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and tennis player Ivan Lendl.

“Born and raised in what was then Czechoslovakia, my mother grew up in Zlin, skied on the National Team and attended Charles University in Prague. Throughout her life she maintained a deep love and connection to the Czech Republic,” Ivanka wrote of the event on her Instagram. “I know that mom would have been extremely honored by the recognition, as were we to be here in Prague to receive it on her behalf.”

Ivana emigrated to the United States in the 1970s, however she was known for having a very close relationship with her native country. The New York socialite grew up in Zlin, which is located 186 miles from Prague. She would go on to meet Donald Trump during a modeling trip to New York back in 1976, becoming his first wife, just nine months later after their first encounter.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Do 3-Hour Dinner in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have lots to discuss, and likely covered it all during a lengthy dinner together at one of Kim's fave stomping grounds. The duo walked out of the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel Sunday evening. It's unclear if the 3-hour dinner was a simple business meeting or a birthday bash for one of the 2 -- Kim's 42nd was last Friday and Ivanka's 40th is the day before Halloween.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
People

Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday

Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
Salon

“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

For months, Trump has 'repeatedly' discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate: journalist

Donald Trump has "repeatedly" discussed choosing Marjorie Taylor Greene as his running mate, a journalist said. He's been discussing it since February, NYT magazine reporter Robert Draper told the Daily Beast. Trump is considering Greene because of her unflagging loyalty to him, Draper said. Former President Donald Trump has "repeatedly"...
GEORGIA STATE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy