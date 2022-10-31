ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Pop Star Lee Ji-han Dies In Seoul Crowd Surge

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Instagram

K-pop singer and actor Lee Ji-han was among the over 150 people who died in the Seoul crowd surge on Friday, October 29th. According to Vulture , the tragedy took place during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon neighborhood.

935 Entertainment confirmed the news of the 24-year-old's unexpected passing. "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," they wrote in a statement per Vulture . "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.”

Lee was best known for competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101 . His acting career began in 2019 after starring in the comedy web series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day . He was also set to star in the upcoming season of MBC drama Season of Kkokdu .

CNN reports that at least 154 people have been confirmed dead and many more injured due to the crowd surge that took place when 100,000 partygoers in the Itaewon district rushed into a narrow alleyway. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a period of national mourning to last until Saturday, November 5th following the tragedy and several entertainment shows did not air out of respect, according to CNN Philippines .

Related
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
AFP

Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede

Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Cheryl E Preston

BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea

NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"
BBC

S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'

Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
People

Georgia Dad Mourns Son with 'Bright Future' Who Died in South Korea Crowd Surge: 'The World's a Darker Place'

The victim's father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE that his son Steven had "an adventurous spirit" and "could have done anything he wanted in this world" The father of an American college student, who died Saturday during a crowd surge in South Korea, is remembering his son as a "smart" young man with "an incredibly bright future." Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Ga., was studying abroad in the country when he was killed in the incident over the weekend, his dad Steve Blesi confirms to PEOPLE. Officials say at least...
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean crush

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed...
Vice

‘Am I in Hell?’: What I Saw at South Korea’s Deadliest Halloween

SEOUL — I arrived in the snazzy nightlife district of Itaewon with a light-hearted reporting assignment: to capture the excitement of Halloween in the Korean capital. I didn’t expect to witness one of South Korea’s worst tragedies in modern history. I headed down to the neighborhood with...
Vice

Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death

SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
The Independent

Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush

At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
The Hill

At least 146 in South Korea crushed to death in crowd surge

At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured in a crowd surge amid Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, fire department officials said. Officials said people were likely crushed to death when a large crowd surged forward in an alley in a popular party district of South Korea’s capital city, The Associated Press reported.
NME

South Korean actress Im Soo-hyang pays tribute to ‘Season of Kkokdu’ co-star Lee Ji-han, who died in Itaewon crowd crush

South Korean actress Im Soo-hyang has shared a letter paying tribute to her late co-star Lee Ji-han, who died in the recent Itaewon crowd crush tragedy. On October 30, Lee’s labels 935 Entertainment and 9ato Entertainment confirmed the passing of the actor and former Produce 101 contestant due to the crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district that claimed over 150 lives on October 29.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

