live5news.com

Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject. A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. near Fort Johnson Road. Police first tweeted about the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man in custody after barricade situation on James Island

UPDATE: The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 3:30 p.m. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to what they called a ‘barricaded subject situation’ in the Whitehouse Plantation area of James Island. Charleston PD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team members are on scene in the 1000 block of Oakcrest […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
counton2.com

Mobile home seriously damaged in Colleton County fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s mayor is being challenged for his seat in the November 8 general election. Mike Delaney hopes to unseat incumbent Greg Habib. Delaney is a retired Navy commander and said he is running for mayor because he simply does not like how the city is growing. “I’d like to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Benedict and Wrinkles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday. This week our fluffy friends are brought to you by Dorchester Paws. It is currently the shelter’s “Adopt a Senior” month, so what better time than to take home Benedict and Wrinkles!. Up first is Benedict. He...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Moody’s girlfriend signed cooperation agreement after his confession

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Raymond Moody’s girlfriend signed an agreement with state prosecutors just days after his confession to the rape and murder of Brittanee Drexel. Leading up to his guilty plea in court, investigators spoke with Angel Vause at least three times on the record, according to...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Summerville Hampton Inn shooting victim identified

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting outside of a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Britt, from California, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina hunter accidentally shot, authorities say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot accidentally on Saturday while hunting in Colleton County. Emergency officials were called at about 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials, and the man and other hunters met with rescue officials in the area of Wiggins Road and […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.

