The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences have led the way among the so-called power leagues in hiring coaches of color to head women’s basketball programs. The two conferences each have five Black head coaches, including three women changing jobs in the most recent cycle: Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack and Virginia’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Four of the ACC coaches are Black women while Virginia Tech's Kenny Brooks is the only Black male head coach of a women's team at a Power Five school.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO