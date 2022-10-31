Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Small uptick in Black female coaches
The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences have led the way among the so-called power leagues in hiring coaches of color to head women’s basketball programs. The two conferences each have five Black head coaches, including three women changing jobs in the most recent cycle: Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack and Virginia’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Four of the ACC coaches are Black women while Virginia Tech's Kenny Brooks is the only Black male head coach of a women's team at a Power Five school.
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Nov. 5. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Hockenson to Vikings heads busy trade day
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net loss...
