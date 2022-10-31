ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Arkansas shelter scrambles to fix roof as winter months creep in

The Little Rock Compassion Center is asking for donations from the community to get their roof fixed. Serving over 180,000 meals and sleeping over 50,000 people last year alone, the center sees a lot of people in and out of its doors. Director of the center Pastor Holloway says when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

CARTI hosts annual three day Festival of Trees fundraiser

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — CARTI's annual three-day Festival of Trees fundraiser begins tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center. This is CARTI's 46th year hosting this fundraiser, they say it's their biggest fundraiser of the year. CARTI is a cancer treatment center that provides care for patients in various locations...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Nationwide outage causes those dialing 911 to be routed to non-emergency lines

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:27 p.m.:. Little Rock police have put out an update letting individuals know the outage has been restored. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue," said Jim Greer, Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications and Global Marketing at AT&T.
KATV

Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Fentanyl dealer from Little Rock sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The final defendant in a 17-person indictment concerning a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced. Darrell Walls, also known as "Shawn,", 35, of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Searcy police need the public to help identify a man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Thursday they need the public to help identify a man. Police said that they want to talk to him regarding multiple thefts that he may have some information on. If you or anyone that you know has any information...
SEARCY, AR

