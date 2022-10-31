Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
Jefferson County will soon use world's longest bayou to create a canoe trail
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — Jefferson County will soon be the home to its first canoe trail in the county's history at the world's long bayou. According to Jefferson County judge Gerald Robinson, Bayou Bartholomew is the world's longest bayou. This mass body of water stretches 364 miles from Pine Bluff to Louisiana.
KATV
Filipino American History Month recognized for the first time in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In the month of October Filipino American History Month was recognized through official proclamations issued by the City of Little Rock and Governor Asa Hutchinson for the first time. The deputy director of Arkansas United, Joshua Ang Price, an immigrant rights advocacy group led the...
KATV
Arkansas shelter scrambles to fix roof as winter months creep in
The Little Rock Compassion Center is asking for donations from the community to get their roof fixed. Serving over 180,000 meals and sleeping over 50,000 people last year alone, the center sees a lot of people in and out of its doors. Director of the center Pastor Holloway says when...
KATV
No official Powerball winner nationally but one Arkansan wins $2 million prize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Although lottery officials said there was no ultimate jackpot winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, one lucky Arkansan won $2 million. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart in Wooster, Arkansas. The winner matched the five winning...
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
KATV
City of Conway developments help build economic growth, attract more businesses
CONWAY (KATV) — The city of Conway in the last 10 years through projects and other developments has grown tremendously. Bobby Kelly, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said those developments have become the driving force for the city's future economy. According to Kelly, areas such as Markham Street...
KATV
7OYS investigates after former SEARK students say they didn't receive proper education
PINE BLUFF (KATV) — Two former Southeast Arkansas College students called Seven On Your Side frustrated with their school's paramedic training program. Just weeks before they were set to take their final test, they were told the test was canceled because students were not taught what they needed to know.
KATV
Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
KATV
CARTI hosts annual three day Festival of Trees fundraiser
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — CARTI's annual three-day Festival of Trees fundraiser begins tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center. This is CARTI's 46th year hosting this fundraiser, they say it's their biggest fundraiser of the year. CARTI is a cancer treatment center that provides care for patients in various locations...
KATV
NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
KATV
Nationwide outage causes those dialing 911 to be routed to non-emergency lines
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:27 p.m.:. Little Rock police have put out an update letting individuals know the outage has been restored. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue," said Jim Greer, Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications and Global Marketing at AT&T.
KATV
Red Cross says 'When turning your clocks, test your smoke alarms'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Daylight savings comes to an end on Nov. 6. and the American Red Cross is encouraging Arkansans and other Americans to test their smoke alarms along with turning their clocks back to stay safe from home fires. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical...
KATV
Bureau of Justice Assistance grant the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office $1.3 million
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received a 1.3 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance on Tuesday. The grant is for a substance abuse program designed to help ex-inmates reenter society. The grant will also aid in expanding the office's current crisis intervention...
KATV
Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
KATV
Dispute over records at Little Rock City Hall gets heated during Tuesday board meeting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday's meeting of the city of Little Rock's Board of Directors got heated as one member accused Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. of blocking the release of city documents. Director Capi Peck claimed the mayor blocked the release of a two-year-old document detailing plans to redevelop...
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police need help identifying suspect involved in robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Police said at around 7:00 a.m. the suspect participated in an aggravated robbery at the Conoco gas station at 14301 Arch Street in Little Rock. Police said shots were...
KATV
Fentanyl dealer from Little Rock sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The final defendant in a 17-person indictment concerning a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced. Darrell Walls, also known as "Shawn,", 35, of...
KATV
19-year-old intoxicated woman arrested after driving car through Beebe Halloween festival
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The annual Halloween truck or treat put on by the Beebe Chamber of Commerce was successful aside from one irresponsible driver. Around 6 p.m. on Monday a grey Toyota Corolla went through the barricades that were placed to prevent traffic from entering the festival. When...
KATV
Searcy police need the public to help identify a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Thursday they need the public to help identify a man. Police said that they want to talk to him regarding multiple thefts that he may have some information on. If you or anyone that you know has any information...
Comments / 0