spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
OC’s COVID-19 statistics hold steady
SANTA ANA (CNS) — As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that...
LA County to pay $47M over alleged misconduct by deputies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay $47.6 million to settle lawsuits alleging misconduct by sheriff's deputies, including $8 million to the family of a man whose killing prompted large protests two years ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve payouts to resolve five cases,...
LA’s Civil Rights Department launches Discrimination Enforcement division
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected...
New unified command center opens in Fullerton to help homeless population
FULLERTON, Calif. — The Hope Center will work with police liaisons, health care workers and case managers to tackle the homelessness crisis in a comprehensive way. The outreach workers will use a grid system to help locate people in need and respond.
Officials seek other victims of alleged law enforcement impersonator
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Tuesday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a man who impersonated being a law enforcement officer while targeting primarily Spanish-speaking victims and swindling them. Martin Alejandro, 56, was arrested Oct. 27 by personnel from the Lakewood Sheriff's Station, according to...
Metro proposes new fare-capping system
LOS ANGELES — Metro is considering a new system for how it charges riders. Called fare capping, the new process would replace Metro passes and internal transfers with fares that allow travelers to pay as they go using a TAP card. Instead of buying a day-, week- or month-long...
The SoCal 5: Best fusion taco spots
Opening during the height of the pandemic, Angry Egret Dinette — a James Beard Finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2022 — is in Mandarin Plaza. Chef Wes Avila is known for weaving the influences of his Mexican-American heritage with flavors of the many diverse neighborhoods of Los Angeles, and these tacos are simply awesome.
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
Defense wants man’s conviction reduced in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A defense attorney for the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store said Thursday he plans to ask a judge to reduce his client’s conviction from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. What...
