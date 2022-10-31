Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU women's basketball shows improvement in final exhibition game before season opener
LSU showed depth and versatility in its first exhibition game and doubled down on it in the second. Five Tigers scored in double figures and all 11 who played scored in a 121-46 victory against Langston University at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday. It was the final tuneup...
News: 5-Star Cornerback Desmond Ricks Includes LSU in Final Three Schools
Ricks, the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class, also set his commitment date.
For an LSU football player from Tuscaloosa, the Alabama game is personal
He grew up in Tuscaloosa in a family full of Alabama grads. One of his older brothers pitched for the Crimson Tide. The other worked on the football team in college. He could go down the road himself from Hillcrest High School and see Bryant-Denny Stadium off in the distance.
LSU football battles with Alabama in Death Valley: Everything you need to know
LSU and Alabama are set to do battle at 6 p.m. on Saturday in one of the biggest SEC games of the season at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. If it weren't for the Georgia-Tennessee game on Saturday, this is the game everybody would be talking about. There's a very...
Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
Could a change to practice help LSU avoid another slow start? Brian Kelly hopes so.
About three weeks ago, Brian Kelly made an adjustment to his practice structure in the hopes the change will help LSU get off to faster starts. LSU has trailed every Power Five opponent it played so far this season, five of them by double-digits. So Kelly moved up an 11-on-11...
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
How LSU can use both Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari at same time against Alabama
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are the top threats to the LSU defense this week. To counter them, the Tigers will need to find ways to put their best linebackers on the field. “I think it's important the best players play, and I think we've seen...
LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU
This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
LSU vs. Alabama game sells out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. LSU had a week off after taking on Ole...
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
Southern pulls away to cruise past Tougaloo in exhibition opener
After a slow start, the Southern men’s basketball team found its shooting touch on its way to a 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College on Thursday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern made just two of its first eight shots, but went on to shoot 51.5% from...
Thursday's special: Echoes of past rivalry emanate through Catholic-Zachary showdown
The question was simple. Zachary High School coach David Brewerton used it to explain why the Broncos and Catholic High will play their District 4-5A contest Thursday night. “When we met to talk about the game one guy asked, ‘Why are we playing Thursday.’ I told them to take a seat,” Brewerton said. “I laid it out for them. This game is a great way to pay tribute to two coaches who had a vision that started a great (Thursday) rivalry (between Parkview Baptist and Redemptorist).
See where LSU landed in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings
LSU is officially a Top-10 team, according to the first round of college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Tigers came in at No. 10 and are currently No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama, LSU's opponent this Saturday, is No. 6...
LSU's bowl projections trending more and more toward destination in Florida bowl
With one month to go in the season, and going into the season’s biggest game, the LSU Tigers’ bowl projections continue to trend more and more toward Florida. Twelve of the 15 bowl projections this week have the Tigers sunning themselves in one of four Florida bowls: the Orange, Citrus, ReliaQuest and Gator. Six of the 12 have LSU in the Citrus Bowl, Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.
LSU Football Recruiting: A brief history of Louisiana recruits committing to Alabama
Whenever there is a highly-renown prospect in Louisiana, LSU makes it a priority to keep him in-state. However, that is easier said than done. When they are unsuccessful, the school that beats LSU for the Bayou State recruit, the majority of the time, is none other than the University of Alabama.
Dutchtown gets tricky to defeat East Ascension in overtime
Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on...
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
Steady presence: RB Walter Samuel helps set tone for East Ascension through good, bad
In a season of change for East Ascension High, one player has been constant. That’s Walter Samuel Jr. is a senior running back committed to Tulane who college scouts compare to the Saints' Alvin Kamara. An early-season injury to backup running back Jacorey Johnson thrust Samuel into an even...
