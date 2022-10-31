ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KLFY News 10

Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU vs. Alabama: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Alabama football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, LSU Athletics says there are a few things fans should know for gameday. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Tuesday. LSU Athletics directs fans to purchase tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers. Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU vs. Alabama game sells out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for the LSU versus Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. LSU had a week off after taking on Ole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern pulls away to cruise past Tougaloo in exhibition opener

After a slow start, the Southern men’s basketball team found its shooting touch on its way to a 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College on Thursday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern made just two of its first eight shots, but went on to shoot 51.5% from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thursday's special: Echoes of past rivalry emanate through Catholic-Zachary showdown

The question was simple. Zachary High School coach David Brewerton used it to explain why the Broncos and Catholic High will play their District 4-5A contest Thursday night. “When we met to talk about the game one guy asked, ‘Why are we playing Thursday.’ I told them to take a seat,” Brewerton said. “I laid it out for them. This game is a great way to pay tribute to two coaches who had a vision that started a great (Thursday) rivalry (between Parkview Baptist and Redemptorist).
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's bowl projections trending more and more toward destination in Florida bowl

With one month to go in the season, and going into the season’s biggest game, the LSU Tigers’ bowl projections continue to trend more and more toward Florida. Twelve of the 15 bowl projections this week have the Tigers sunning themselves in one of four Florida bowls: the Orange, Citrus, ReliaQuest and Gator. Six of the 12 have LSU in the Citrus Bowl, Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Dutchtown gets tricky to defeat East Ascension in overtime

Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on...
GEISMAR, LA

