River Falls football coach Ryan Scherz knows that the farther you go in the playoffs, the tougher each game gets. The top-seeded Wildcats found that out last week when they trailed Marshfield 21-12 in the third quarter of their Level 2 playoff game. It was the first time all season they had trailed by more than a touchdown. But they answered the bell by scoring the last 24 points of the game to post a 36-21 victory over the No 4 Tigers.

RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO