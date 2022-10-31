ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

River Falls Journal

Andrew Johnson

Dec. 23, 1995 - Oct. 26, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Andrew Johnson, 26, Hudson, Wis., died Wednesday, Oct. 26, in his home. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 p.m., followed by a service at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Arrangements by O’Connell Family...
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe

UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Second Spooner Kwik Trip Store Opens This Week

SPOONER, WI — 20 years ago Kwik Trip opened its first store in Spooner, WI. This week, Kwik Trip will be opening its second Spooner location. This Thursday, November 3rd, at 5a, the new Kwik Trip store (aka 'Kwik Trip South') located at N4809 US 63 — just a short distance away from the current location (aka 'Kwik Trip North') located at the US 63 and WIS 70 intersection — will be open for business.
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
POLK COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

River Falls ready for tough Level 3 matchup with West De Pere

River Falls football coach Ryan Scherz knows that the farther you go in the playoffs, the tougher each game gets. The top-seeded Wildcats found that out last week when they trailed Marshfield 21-12 in the third quarter of their Level 2 playoff game. It was the first time all season they had trailed by more than a touchdown. But they answered the bell by scoring the last 24 points of the game to post a 36-21 victory over the No 4 Tigers.
RIVER FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case

(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell

(FOX 9) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning. The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.
POLK COUNTY, WI

