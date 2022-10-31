ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Daily Mail

Putin ally who founded Wagner mercenary group praises Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky as a 'strong and confident leader' who must not be 'underestimated' - in defiance of the Kremlin

A close ally of Vladimir Putin has praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a 'strong and confident leader' who must not be 'underestimated'. Yevgeny Prigozhin, dubbed Putin's chef' and the founder of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, also said Zelensky was 'a nice man' - in defiance of the standard Kremlin line.

