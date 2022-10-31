Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
msn.com
President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid
President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Although Biden previously signed off on a...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Putin ally who founded Wagner mercenary group praises Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky as a 'strong and confident leader' who must not be 'underestimated' - in defiance of the Kremlin
A close ally of Vladimir Putin has praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a 'strong and confident leader' who must not be 'underestimated'. Yevgeny Prigozhin, dubbed Putin's chef' and the founder of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, also said Zelensky was 'a nice man' - in defiance of the standard Kremlin line.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin tells Kherson civilians to leave amid ‘most dangerous action’ in annexed region, reports say
Russian president reportedly said civilians must be removed from the area after Ukraine launches counteroffensive to take it back
