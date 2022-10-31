Read full article on original website
Ecuador builds World Cup team from a local soccer academy
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy fields at Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are in a frenzy. As kids between the ages of 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of coaches, who tell them to keep their pace and handle the ball with intelligence.
Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting
GENEVA (AP) — Ahead of Super League officials meeting with UEFA next week, the expected new format for the controversial project was criticized Friday by the Spanish league. The pending proposal for a multi-division format was dismissed by La Liga as a rehash of a Champions League reform suggested by elite clubs in 2019 and then dumped after resistance from national leagues and a broader alliance of top-tier clubs.
FIFA doctor sees World Cup as showcase of concussion policy
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s top doctor highlighted brain injuries in soccer as his top priority Tuesday ahead of a World Cup where teams can use an extra substitute if a player has a suspected concussion. “I joined FIFA to try and make a little bit of a difference...
Revelers return to Hong Kong 7s for 1st time since pandemic
HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of revelers returned to Hong Kong Stadium on Friday to enjoy a highly anticipated international rugby sevens tournament for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It wasn't a celebration for everyone, though, with some international fans unaware of the city's pandemic restrictions...
