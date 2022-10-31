ARAB, Ala. – The first round of the AHSAA Football playoffs got underway on Friday night for the Arabian Knights as they hosted the East Limestone Indians. Arab got off to a quick start offensively and thanks in large part to big nights from Drew Puccio and Aidan Cox, the Knights rolled to a 54-14 win over the Indians as they move on to the second round. The Knights started out on defense and quickly forced a turnover-on-downs. Arab got the ball at the 46-yard line on its opening possession and on the second play, Aidan Cox found Drew Puccio for 17 yards...

ARAB, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO