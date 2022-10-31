Read full article on original website
shae
3d ago
Please, don't advertise in the Seattle paper. they share little to no values of those that live on this side of the cascades.
Reply
5
Related
ifiberone.com
Report: 60-room resort-style hotel planned for Douglas County would create 116 jobs
ORONDO - iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, is reporting that a 60-room resort-style hotel is expected to be constructed in Orondo soon. The hotel resort will be owned by Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality owners David and Michelle Dufenhorst. Douglas County's hearings examiner will review the application...
kpq.com
Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area
Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee’s October Real Estate Snapshot Shows Prices Rising and Sales Declining
Pacific Appraisal Associates released their most recent snapshot of Wenatchee’s Real Estate market, showing a continued decline in property sales accompanied by rising housing prices. Compared to October of last year, total sales slid down by 41 percent, with closed sales decreasing 12 percent this year overall. Active listings...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Almost All Moved in to New City Hall
The City of Wenatchee's relocation to its new city hall location at 301 Yakima Street is almost complete. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says just about all of the city's departments are moved in. “My offices and finance moved in a couple weeks ago. Our IT department moved in the week...
Methow Valley News
Twisp Civic Building’s opening celebration is just grand
A day that was a decade in the making turned out about as well as could be hoped for when the new Twisp Civic Building and Emergency Operations Center was unveiled to the public on Saturday (Oct. 29). While some details remain to be finished, the revamped street, sidewalks and...
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Revenues Falling Shorter vs. Expenditures
Times appear to be getting leaner financially for Chelan County. On Monday, the county’s board of commissioners adopted its preliminary operating budget for 2023. For the third straight year, the package includes the use of money from the county’s reserve fund to pencil out, as well as a 1% overall increase in property tax collections, including new construction.
kpq.com
Some National Forest Roads Gated Closed In Chelan County
Some recreational Forest Service roads in Chalen County are now gated closed for the winter. They include Eightmile Road in the Icicle Drainage area south of Leavenworth as well as the Number 2 Canyon Road west of Wenatchee. Robin DeMario with the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest says the closures are...
kpq.com
Chelan County Seeking Formal Agreement With Forest Service
The Activities of the U.S. Forest Service inside Chelan County are under a spotlight after the county was overrun recently by smoke and haze from wildfires on U.S. Forest land. Air quality reached unhealthy to hazardous levels on a regular basis for more than a month straight leading into mid-October.
kpq.com
Major Improvements Are Coming To Roadway In Growing Lake Chelan Area
Major improvement are coming to a busy road in one of Chelan County's heavy tourist area. Totem Pole Road in Manson has been getting much busier over the past several years, but is still narrow with little-to-no shoulder area. County Commissioner Bob Bugert says the upgrades will support the increase...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities
ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor says Safe Parks are Making a Difference
It’s been two weeks since the City of Wenatchee opened its second safe park and thus far, things appear to be going smoothly and to plan. The parks are designed to temporarily accommodate people who are without shelter and living in their vehicles. The first park opened in late...
kpq.com
Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire
Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
kpq.com
Bolt Creek, White River Fires Not Out Yet
The weather has cooled off, the smoke is gone, and many people have forgotten about the White River and Bolt Creek Fires in the Cascades west of the Wenatchee Valley. Even though activity on the blazes has greatly diminished, both are still burning and continue causing several concerns. Ryan Rodruck...
kpq.com
Eastmont High Offering Seniors Free Admission To Sports & Concerts
Eastmont School District has a new program that caters to senior citizens. Anyone age 65 and older who lives in the Eastmont District can get a lifetime pass for free admission to all High School regular season home athletic events, concerts, and drama productions. Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg says a...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
kpq.com
Confluence Health Freezes Hiring For Non Clinical Positions
Confluence Health in Wenatchee is placing a temporary freeze on the hiring of most non-clinical positions. The health care provider says the move is intended to cut mounting losses, including $13 million in the third quarter of this year. Confluence blames the losses on low compensation for Medicaid and Medicare...
kpq.com
Four Injured In Manson Wine Barrel Train Accident
Four people are injured from an accident Sunday night during the Haunted Manson celebration. The Manson Chamber of Commerce reported the wine barrel train giving rides in downtown Manson had three of its seven barrels over turned, which injured three children and one adult. Two of those injured were taken...
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
Comments / 2