Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Primetimer

Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit

Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
TechSpot

Amazon reveals first official look at the Fallout TV show

Something to look forward to: Fallout has been making plenty of headlines recently, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th anniversary. The latest piece of news from the post-apocalyptic franchise relates to the upcoming Amazon TV series: Prime Video has shown off the first official image of the show. The...
digitalspy.com

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
The Verge

HBO Max appears to confirm January 15th premiere for The Last of Us TV adaptation

--- HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us could premiere on Sunday, January 15th, according to text that’s appeared from HBO Max. Multiple users across Twitter are reporting seeing the date alongside a teaser trailer released for the show, and we’ve verified that the text is still appearing both in the HBO Max app and on its website.
ETOnline.com

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
Decider.com

Is ‘Tár’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is back on the big screen, this time starring as Lydia Tár in the new psychological drama, Tár. The movie centers on Blanchett’s character, who is one of the greatest living composer-conductors as well as the first female director of the Berlin Philharmonic, a major German orchestra. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Tár: WHERE TO WATCH TÁR: As of now, the only way to watch Tár is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become...
IndieWire

Siegfried and Roy Apple Limited Series Set from Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

The true tiger kings just landed an Apple TV+ limited series. The legendary German-American tiger-handling duo Siegfried & Roy, comprised of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, will be the subjects of an upcoming Apple TV+ biographical series. In the vein of “Pam & Tommy” and “Welcome to Chippendales,” the yet-untitled half-hour series will be told from various perspectives and document the story of Siegfried and Roy’s star-making act in Las Vegas. “Only Murders in the Building” co-creator John Hoffman is writing and executive producing the series, with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Television also serving as executive producers. The Apple...
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
epicstream.com

Spider-Man 3 Star Topher Grace Reportedly Making Venom Comeback

Marvel fans will always have a soft spot for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s which is often regarded as one of the best live-action superhero films in existence. While the first two installments continue to hold up even after two decades, webheads are still debating whether or not Spider-Man 3 is actually tolerable.
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...

