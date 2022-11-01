ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Freeman again moves Walton from city manager's office

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

For the second time in 15 months, the city of Elizabeth City’s deputy city clerk and executive assistant to the city manager has been reassigned by City Manager Montre Freeman.

Freeman announced Monday morning that Doris Walton is again an administrative assistant in the Public Utilities Department and that Samantha Evans, who was an administrative assistant in public utilities, is replacing her. Besides being named deputy city clerk, Evans is also now executive administrator in the city manager’s office, Freeman said.

This is not the first time that Freeman has reassigned Walton.

Freeman removed Walton as deputy clerk and moved her to the electric department on Aug. 4, 2021 during his first stint as city manager. But Walton was reinstated to the position after Freeman was terminated by a previous council roughly two months later.

Freeman, who returned to City Hall as city manager last week after being rehired by the new City Council on Oct. 12, reversed that decision effective Monday.

“Samantha Evans will now be the Executive Admin-Deputy Clerk to the manager and Doris Walton will be the Administrative Assistant for the Electric Division of the Public Utilities Department,” Freeman wrote in the memo dated Monday.

Freeman said in the memo that he met with Walton and Evans last Friday to inform them of the impending move. At a meet-and-greet at City Hall for the new manager later on Friday evening, Freeman announced that Evans was his new executive administator.

Freeman was asked about the switch Friday afternoon after several sources told The Daily Advance that Walton again was being removed from the manager’s office. Freeman said he couldn’t discuss the issue because it was personnel related.

“That’s a personnel matter,” Freeman said at the time. “I’m not quite sure why you would ask that question but it is a personnel matter.”

A message left for Freeman Monday afternoon was not returned. Walton could also not be reached for comment.

Before being fired by the previous City Council in September 2021, Freeman had Walton transferred from her position as deputy city clerk to an entry level position in the Electric Department on Aug. 4, 2021.

Prior to being transferred the first time, Walton had served as the city’s deputy clerk for four years. Walton said at the time that she met with Freeman to discuss job expectations and the city manager had given her no indication that her performance was subpar.

Walton first found out that she was being removed from the deputy city clerk’s position after seeing her job listed as open on the city’s website, which was several days before she was transferred.

Walton said at the time she went to Freeman and to city human resources officials to ask what was going on and received no direct answers why she was being transferred to the electric department.

After Freeman was fired, former acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe gave a memo to Walton on Oct. 12, 2021, informing her she would be reinstated as deputy clerk the following day. Buffaloe was appointed acting manager after Freeman was suspended and placed on leave.

Walton could file a grievance against Freeman but the city’s employee handbook appears to state that the city manager has the final authority over where employees are assigned.

City Attorney William Morgan was not in his office Monday and could not be reached for comment for clarification of the employee assignment process.

The employee handbook also appears to state that moving Walton from deputy clerk to administrative assistant in the Public Works Department will not be considered a demotion if Walton did not receive a reduction in pay. City Human Resources Director Montique McClary could not be reached Monday for questions about Walton’s new salary.

The executive assistant to the city manager also serves as the administrator to the city’s assistant city manager, a position that is currently vacant.

In her new role as deputy city clerk, Evans will assist and support the clerk to the City Council, City Clerk April Onley said in an email Monday morning.

“These duties can include assisting the City Clerk with the management of official city documents, coordinating and maintaining a permanent record of the City Council actions including historical and current official records, researching and preparing various reports and other office activities,” Onley said. “The work requires a high level of discretion and often requires the use and handling of confidential information.”

In the absence of the city clerk, the deputy city clerk will assume the responsibilities to maintain the continued the operation of the office including preparing agendas, gathering information for agenda packets, sending notifications and memos to City Council, staff and the news media. It also includes attending City Council meetings and hearings and preparing minutes of council meetings.

Evans is not currently a certified clerk but can serve in the role without such certification as long as she is sworn into the position by Onley. That happened Monday and she would only assume the duties of clerk if Onley is out of the office.

“(Evans) will eventually need to attend certain classes and become a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks in order to become a certified clerk,” Onley said. “You must serve as a clerk and be a member of those organizations for two years and accumulate certain academic points in order to achieve certification. You also have to recertify every few years, so it’s an ongoing process.”

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

