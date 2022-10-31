Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
tennisuptodate.com
Mats Wilander worried about significant weakness in Carlos Alcaraz's game - "The way that he plays matches is that he does not serve well"
Carlos Alcaraz has a big weakness in his serve according to seven-time Slam champion Mats Wilander. The World No.1 has not had things easy since topping the rankings by winning the US Open in September. Alcaraz went 1-2 across the Davis Cup and Astana before claiming three wins at the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel last week. He lost to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals, his third loss in as many meeting with the 22-year-old.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
New dad Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Finals Field Confirmed led by Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic
The ATP Finals is finally set with the full field known as Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic the leading men ahead of the event next week. Carlos Alcaraz will lead the ATP Finals field next week in Turin as the Spaniard was confirmed as the top seed yesterday. It comes after Nadal lost in the opening round of the event giving Alcaraz the chance to be the number one seed in Turin.
FOX Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: De Minaur upsets Medvedev to reach last 16
Australian Alex de Minaur upset world No 3 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Rolex Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday afternoon. This is the biggest upset in the tournament so far after Jannick Sinner’s elimination against Lorenzo Musetti (first round)
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm like, ‘Oh, what footwork!’ I wish to have this speed and this timing and reading the direction of the ball" - Kasatkina takes inspiration from Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime instead of fellow WTA pros
Ahead of her debut at the WTA Finals, Daria Kasatkina admitted she mostly looks to ATP players for inspiration when it comes to tennis struggling to do so for WTA players. The reason why that is rather simple. The Russian competes daily against her fellow WTA players and spends hours picking apart their games and finding flaws which make it hard for her to find something she likes:
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
tennismajors.com
Now Felix Auger-Aliassime has learned how to win, he must target Masters 1000 success
He is the man in form at the end of the season. With three titles in three weeks – in Florence (ATP 250), Antwerp (ATP 250) and Basel (ATP 500) – and with 13 consecutive victories on the ATP Tour, Felix Auger-Aliassime has won more matches than anyone else since the end of the US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m aware that I’m not going to be able to play forever, I know that" - Murray drops retirement hint after Simon exit at Paris Masters
Andy Murray suffered another disappointing loss at the Paris Masters with talks of retirement coming up again. The British player has to respond to retirement questions pretty much weekly but they are always louder when he suffers a disappointing loss. His 2022 season ended with a loss against Gilles Simon who was essentially playing the final match of his career as he will retire after the event.
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship
A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
tennisuptodate.com
"The perspectives are slightly different" - Wilander interested with Nadal's return to action at Paris Masters after becoming a father
Rafael Nadal hasn't had much success over the years in Paris never winning the event and playing only one final. According to Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander, it's because the Spaniard used the event as a testing ground to see how he feels about the ATP Finals. Practice is not sufficient enough to prepare yourself for such an important event so the Masters usually was a warm-up event for Nadal:
Comments / 2