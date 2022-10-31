The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday and LSU is ranked 10th. They are also the highest ranked two-loss team. It’s the first time LSU’s been ranked in the CFP poll since LSU ran the table in 2019 and won the national championship. LSU’s got a legit shot at participating in a New Years Six Bowl which would be a phenomenal year one in the Brian Kelly era. I hate to look ahead, but if LSU does upset Alabama on Saturday and win their remaining regular season games /appear in the SEC Championship game they’ll almost certainly be guaranteed a spot in a game like the Sugar Bowl. (And man if they beat Bama on Saturday AND beat either Georgia or Tennessee in Atlanta then dang...that’s an awfully compelling case for the playoff, no?)

