“Used to love having”- Alexa Bliss shares her current opinion on donning the Cosplay inspired gears in the WWE

wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Match Stopped Due To Knee Injury, Star Helped To The Back
Please don’t be bad. You never want to see someone get hurt in wrestling as it can be one of the most devastating things that can happen to any wrestler. An injury can come out of nowhere on what seems to be a spot that goes well, but other times you can see things going badly as they take place right in front of you. Unfortunately the latter was the reality this week.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
WWE change number of old rules after Vince McMahon’s exit and Triple H’s takeover including mentioning rivals AEW
WWE have changed a host of rules since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon. The 53-year-old assumed control of the company from his father-in-law earlier this year. According to Wrestle Feed, that has coincided with a number of alterations to the way the company operates. They include lifting bans...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At Live Event
Footage has emerged of Rhea Ripley calling out a fan for being a “dirty little boy” after they asked the star to spit in their face. On the 30th of October, Rhea Ripley was in action alongside her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a six-person tag team match on a WWE live event in Mexico against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives Update After Doctor's Appointment: 'Not All Good News'
Legendary commentator Jim Ross has been battling skin cancer since he was first diagnosed in October 2021. He announced that he was cancer-free in December, but the road to full recovery is not always a straightforward one, and unfortunately, he had announced some negative news this week. Ross, 70, has...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Von Erich Comments On Zac Efron’s Portrayal Of Him In ‘The Iron Claw’
Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich has reacted favourably to Zac Efron’s portrayal of him in the upcoming biopic The Iron Claw. The film explores the tragic history of the Von Erich family, a wrestling dynasty which had several of its members suffer unfortunate fates. He is a is a...
nodq.com
Torrie Wilson shows off physique and shares a message about things she has learned
WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson posted the following on her Instagram account…. “2 Things I’ve learned. 1.) You really can’t find out just how strong you are until you fall & get back up. We all fall but we don’t all get back up. It may take a minute but never everrrr give up when you are down. The part after you get up & brush yo self off is pure MAGiC in the story of you.
tjrwrestling.net
An unfortunate landing left R-Truth unable to continue in his WWE NXT match against Grayson Waller. Last week, R-Truth made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT where he appeared to believe that he was going to be the host of Halloween Havoc despite the event taking place three days prior. His appearance came as Grayson Waller and Wes Lee were talking in the ring about their own Halloween Havoc performances, with Wes Lee winning the NXT North American Championship whereas Grayson Waller lost his casket match to Apollo Crews.
nodq.com
WWE RAW star R-Truth made an appearance on the November 1st 2022 edition of WWE NXT and had a match against Grayson Waller. However, the match was stopped after R-Truth apparently suffered an injury as he came over the top rope to the outside onto Waller but had a rough landing. Afterwards, R-Truth was helped to the back by officials.
ComicBook
WWE Gives New Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Show Official Green Light
Today WWE held its latest quarterly earnings call, and after it touted its latest financial numbers and the success of Clash at the Castle and Extreme Rules, it was time to talk about media and streaming. WWE revealed a few interesting details during this section, including the announcement that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be getting a brand new show. No major details like premiere date or network were announced, but it was stated that the show will consist of eight episodes up front, and if Miz and Mrs or Corey & Carmella are any indication, it will likely be a reality-based show following their lives as WWE superstars.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
