This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Tigers Drop Spot In Latest Recruiting Rankings
While still firmly entrenched inside of the Top 10, Clemson does drop a spot in the latest update to the SI team recruiting rankings.
CBS Sports
Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 4 Clemson's newly-minted College Football Playoff Ranking will be on the line as it heads to South Bend, Indiana, to take face Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have not seen their season play out quite as expected compared to the top-five preseason ranking, but after overcoming some early setbacks Marcus Freeman's group is playing with confidence and hopes to deliver a win against the Tigers like what Notre Dame fans saw in 2020, the last time Clemson came to town.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
4A/5A Round 1 Preview
Nation Ford (4-6) at Spartanburg (6-4) The Vikings locked up the 2 seed last Friday with a thrilling 42-41 win over Dorman. Freshman running back Keke Kelly was outstanding in the win for Spartanburg, finishing with over 150 total yards in the win. The Vikings will open the playoffs at home against Nation Ford, who is the number three seed Region 3.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odds and Ends: Clemson’s CFP Chances Following Initial Rankings
View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson showing up at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings made nearly no impact on the team's betting odds. The Tigers are listed third at -220 to reach the CFP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They were at -200 going into last weekend.
Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Weather Report
There is talk of revenge in the air for Saturday night’s matchuo between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers — but it isn’t as simple as Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei looking to avenge 2020’s loss in South Bend. Nope... because there’s rain in the air.
onefootdown.com
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers square off this weekend in a rematch of the 2020 contest that took place in South Bend. For that game — a game in which the Irish knocked off the #1 ranked Tigers — we were living in the covid era of live sporting events. That’s to say... it went down a stadium that was maybe 15% full.
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: SC Candidates for State House District 7
ANDERSON, S.C. — Voters in the Abbeville and Anderson regions are heading to the polls to decide House District 7. Republican representative Russell Fry is running for the first time in this district after representing District 106 since 2015. Fry will be facing off against his Democratic opponent, Daryl...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man creates drivable car that looks like Krabby Patty car
GREER, S.C. — Have you seen a hamburger driving around the Upstate area of South Carolina?. If so you are probably left with a lot of questions. When pictures and video started showing up on social media we had to find out more. (Video above was captured when the...
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
WYFF4.com
Eight candidates vie for Greenville County School Board Districts 24, 26, 28
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Eight candidates are running for three seats on the Greenville County School Board. The race for Greenville County School Board District 24 features Gene Breckner and Anne Pressley. Beckner is a licensed counselor-supervisor. He was a teacher, coach and administrator in South Carolina public and private...
WYFF4.com
Small fire on South Carolina hospital roof quickly extinguished, fire chief says
PICKENS, S.C. — A South Carolina hospital was evacuated overnight due to a small fire on the roof. The Pickens fire chief said the fire on the roof of AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens was quickly extinguished. He said the fire was reported at 12:15 a.m. and the only...
Prisma Health doctor discusses daylight saving time
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Prisma Health sleep medicine physician speaks about time shift this weekend. Dr. Antoinette Williams Rutherford talks about daylight saving time ending. The meeting is scheduled Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
