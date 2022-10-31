No. 4 Clemson's newly-minted College Football Playoff Ranking will be on the line as it heads to South Bend, Indiana, to take face Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have not seen their season play out quite as expected compared to the top-five preseason ranking, but after overcoming some early setbacks Marcus Freeman's group is playing with confidence and hopes to deliver a win against the Tigers like what Notre Dame fans saw in 2020, the last time Clemson came to town.

