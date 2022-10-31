Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: ‘I’ll obviously do five times whatever Henry’ Cejudo will on PPV for UFC title fight
Is Sean O’Malley the next fight for UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling?. The two-horse race for the division’s next title shot appears to be down to either him or former two-division champion Henry Cejudo following O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. And “Sugar” believes there’s no question as to which fight is more marketable.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul coach not interested in Tommy Fury fight next: ‘[Anderson Silva] beats him one-sidedly’
Tommy Fury has been critical of Jake Paul’s boxing skills, but Paul’s coach BJ Flores thinks that Fury is speaking out of turn. Following Paul’s decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past Saturday, Fury appeared on The MMA Hour and said that while he feels Paul has improved as a boxer, he doubts that the YouTuber would have much success against even the most average journeyman.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in video
At the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding courtesy of MMA Underground. The UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET, and the video...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Matous Kaluba breaks out Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor impressions in all-time stinker
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. I pride myself on being able to avoid certain things...
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
MMA Fighting
Kayla Harrison confirms 2022 PFL finals are last appearance in season tournament format
Kayla Harrison attempts to become a three-time PFL champion when she faces Larissa Pacheco at the upcoming PFL Finals card on Nov. 25. But that fight will also serve as her final appearance in the season-long format. Harrison confirmed with MMA Fighting on Thursday that after she finishes the current...
MMA Fighting
Cosmo Alexandre books first fight in over 3 years with Muay Thai bout at ONE on Prime Video 4
Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre will finally make his return to action for the first time in over three years when he competes at ONE on Prime Video 4 on Nov. 18. Alexandre faces off with Juan Cervantes in a welterweight Muay Thai bout, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.
MMA Fighting
Video: Zhang Weili wows Francis Ngannou by hoisting him over her shoulder
The look of surprise on Francis Ngannou’s face said it all. The UFC heavyweight champ didn’t expect to take a brief ride on former UFC strawweight champ Zhang Weili’s shoulder, but that’s what happened during a gym session caught on video. Afterward, Ngannou marveled at the...
MMA Fighting
Sean Brady relieved following first loss at UFC 280, says ‘I was mentally beat before I even got in there’
Welterweight Sean Brady is no longer an undefeated pro MMA fighter, and there’s a big part of him that’s relieved. Brady was stopped by Belal Muhammad in the second round of their featured preliminary bout at UFC 280. In the aftermath, he allowed himself a little bit of time to be sad about the result. But in the immediate moments afterward, he felt 50 pounds lighter.
MMA Fighting
T.J. Dillashaw responds to ‘borderline fraud’ accusation: ‘Like I’m not being thrown under the bus enough’
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw said he and every fighter who competes in high-level MMA are “bred” to believe they will succeed, regardless of the obstacles they face in training. So even with a shoulder so badly injured it dislocated an estimated 20 times before a UFC...
MMA Fighting
Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze added to UFC 283
A lightweight matchup between Thiago Moises and Guram Kutateladze is on for the upcoming UFC pay-per-view card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting following a report from Carlos Antunes. UFC 283 will air on pay-per-view and feature a...
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Interest in Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, what’s next for Arnold Allen, UFC 281 lineup
Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva on Saturday to remain undefeated in the boxing ring, and proved a lot of doubters wrong in the process. Heading into the bout, a lot of people felt like a massive fight would be Paul vs. Nate Diaz, but coming out of it, is the interest level in that fight as high as it was?
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira sims UFC 281 clash with Israel Adesanya — which ends in violent Pereira KO win: ‘Even the video game knows’
Alex Pereira opened up a simulated version of what his upcoming middleweight title fight with longtime foe Israel Adesanya might look like next Saturday, and if the simulation plays out in real life, Pereira will be 3-0 against Adesanya, and will be the new middleweight champ. Pereira will challenge Adesanya...
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling fires back at T.J. Dillashaw: ‘It’s a testament to his arrogance’ that he thought I would be an ‘easy fight’
Aljamain Sterling put on a dominant performance to finish T.J. Dillashaw in their title fight at UFC 280, but afterwards he had to hear all about his opponent competing with a compromised shoulder. The injury occurred during the first takedown when Sterling planted Dillashaw on the ground and the former...
MMA Fighting
Amanda Lemos fires back at Marina Rodriguez ahead of UFC Vegas 64 clash: ‘Nobody forced her to take this fight’
Marina Rodriguez will fight Amanda Lemos in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 64, even though she thinks it’s “a fight that doesn’t make sense.”. Lemos wasn’t happy with those comments. During an appearance on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, she criticized her opponent for voicing her discontent publicly.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: UFC Vegas 64, Marina Rodriguez, and the calm before the UFC 281 storm
With UFC 281 right around the corner, the UFC is back on Saturday with another Fight Night event at the APEX. The 12-bout UFC Vegas 64 is headlined by a top-10 strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos, and as always, the No Bets Barred boys are here to cover all the betting angles.
MMA Fighting
Bodyguard gets face full of beer in new angle of Jake Paul, Nate Diaz team skirmish
Things got ugly backstage during the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event between members of Paul’s team and the deep rolling squad of Nate Diaz. On Saturday, video emerged of Diaz open-hand slapping a member of Paul’s entourage following Chris Avila’s decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike. Earlier this week, InsideFighting released a video to YouTube showing a closer up version of the skirmish between both camps that featured Diaz, Avila, and fellow UFC veteran Nick Maximov.
MMA Fighting
Arnold Allen: I’m ‘definitely not the odd man out’ in featherweight title picture
Arnold Allen thinks he’s done enough to merit an interim title shot. At UFC Vegas 63, Allen earned the biggest win of his career, scoring a TKO win over Calvin Kattar after Kattar suffered a knee injury in their headlining fight. The win moved Allen to 10-0 in the UFC, the second-longest winning streak in the featherweight division behind champ Alexander Volkanovski, and while Allen would have preferred for the fight not to end the way it did, “Almighty” said he’s still pleased with his performance.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with T.J. Dillashaw, Arnold Allen, BJ Flores and Jared Gordon
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
