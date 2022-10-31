ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMA Fighting

Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: ‘I’ll obviously do five times whatever Henry’ Cejudo will on PPV for UFC title fight

Is Sean O’Malley the next fight for UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling?. The two-horse race for the division’s next title shot appears to be down to either him or former two-division champion Henry Cejudo following O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. And “Sugar” believes there’s no question as to which fight is more marketable.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul coach not interested in Tommy Fury fight next: ‘[Anderson Silva] beats him one-sidedly’

Tommy Fury has been critical of Jake Paul’s boxing skills, but Paul’s coach BJ Flores thinks that Fury is speaking out of turn. Following Paul’s decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past Saturday, Fury appeared on The MMA Hour and said that while he feels Paul has improved as a boxer, he doubts that the YouTuber would have much success against even the most average journeyman.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding courtesy of MMA Underground. The UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET, and the video...
MMA Fighting

Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch

Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
MMA Fighting

Cosmo Alexandre books first fight in over 3 years with Muay Thai bout at ONE on Prime Video 4

Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre will finally make his return to action for the first time in over three years when he competes at ONE on Prime Video 4 on Nov. 18. Alexandre faces off with Juan Cervantes in a welterweight Muay Thai bout, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.
MMA Fighting

Video: Zhang Weili wows Francis Ngannou by hoisting him over her shoulder

The look of surprise on Francis Ngannou’s face said it all. The UFC heavyweight champ didn’t expect to take a brief ride on former UFC strawweight champ Zhang Weili’s shoulder, but that’s what happened during a gym session caught on video. Afterward, Ngannou marveled at the...
MMA Fighting

Sean Brady relieved following first loss at UFC 280, says ‘I was mentally beat before I even got in there’

Welterweight Sean Brady is no longer an undefeated pro MMA fighter, and there’s a big part of him that’s relieved. Brady was stopped by Belal Muhammad in the second round of their featured preliminary bout at UFC 280. In the aftermath, he allowed himself a little bit of time to be sad about the result. But in the immediate moments afterward, he felt 50 pounds lighter.
MMA Fighting

Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze added to UFC 283

A lightweight matchup between Thiago Moises and Guram Kutateladze is on for the upcoming UFC pay-per-view card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting following a report from Carlos Antunes. UFC 283 will air on pay-per-view and feature a...
MMA Fighting

Amanda Lemos fires back at Marina Rodriguez ahead of UFC Vegas 64 clash: ‘Nobody forced her to take this fight’

Marina Rodriguez will fight Amanda Lemos in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 64, even though she thinks it’s “a fight that doesn’t make sense.”. Lemos wasn’t happy with those comments. During an appearance on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, she criticized her opponent for voicing her discontent publicly.
MMA Fighting

Bodyguard gets face full of beer in new angle of Jake Paul, Nate Diaz team skirmish

Things got ugly backstage during the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event between members of Paul’s team and the deep rolling squad of Nate Diaz. On Saturday, video emerged of Diaz open-hand slapping a member of Paul’s entourage following Chris Avila’s decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike. Earlier this week, InsideFighting released a video to YouTube showing a closer up version of the skirmish between both camps that featured Diaz, Avila, and fellow UFC veteran Nick Maximov.
MMA Fighting

Arnold Allen: I’m ‘definitely not the odd man out’ in featherweight title picture

Arnold Allen thinks he’s done enough to merit an interim title shot. At UFC Vegas 63, Allen earned the biggest win of his career, scoring a TKO win over Calvin Kattar after Kattar suffered a knee injury in their headlining fight. The win moved Allen to 10-0 in the UFC, the second-longest winning streak in the featherweight division behind champ Alexander Volkanovski, and while Allen would have preferred for the fight not to end the way it did, “Almighty” said he’s still pleased with his performance.

