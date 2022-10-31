ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail Daily

Even his contemporaries are clowning Russell Wilson

DENVER — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catchphrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

2023 DL Sua Lefotu Has Decommitted From Washington

Washington's 2022 recruiting class moved from 19 commits to 18 on Wednesday as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.) DL Sua Lefotu announced his decision to open up his recruitment. Lefotu came out of nowhere to make his commitment to the Huskies in the summer after making an official visit to...
SEATTLE, WA
Arizona Sports

Seahawk-Cardinals injury report: LT Humphries remains day-to-day

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is day-to-day with a back injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday he’s unsure if the starter will be back by Sunday when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks. Humphries missed the last game, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and was...
247Sports

Former Husky Sidney Jones is Waived by the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks waived former Husky cornerback Sidney Jones Tuesday after he signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks back in the spring, the team he played with this past season. The deal was reportedly for $3.6 million at the time, but could have been worth up to $4.4 million with incentives.
SEATTLE, WA
Arizona Sports

Cardinals claim DT Trysten Hill from Cowboys, place RB Darrel Williams on IR

The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys and placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve. Williams was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip injury. He was a part of the three-person running back rotation on Sunday that featured primarily Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram and Williams while starter James Conner was sidelined due to injury.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks waive 3 players, Hernandez claimed by A’s

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday they have waived infielder Yonny Hernandez, infielder Jake Hager and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton. Hernandez was claimed by the Oakland Athletics while Hager and Middleton cleared waivers. Hernandez, 24, was originally acquired by the D-backs in April in exchange for center fielder Jeferson Espinal....
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
