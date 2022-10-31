Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silvi Says: Seahawks making fools out of preseason critics across NFL
SEATTLE — The last few days in the sports world have been riddled with mistakes. We saw our share in Seattle. Some strange things happened at Lumen Field Sunday during the Seahawks' win over the New York Giants. Let me preface this by saying we all make mistakes, especially...
Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?
SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?. On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record. Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The fake-pass-arriving deke he put on Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson was more effective than a block on Kenneth Walker’s TD run.
Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks
Despite being in first place in the NFC West, general manager John Schneider opted not to make any deals to bolster the Seattle Seahawks roster prior to Tuesday's 1 PM PT deadline.
Even his contemporaries are clowning Russell Wilson
DENVER — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catchphrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start...
2023 DL Sua Lefotu Has Decommitted From Washington
Washington's 2022 recruiting class moved from 19 commits to 18 on Wednesday as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.) DL Sua Lefotu announced his decision to open up his recruitment. Lefotu came out of nowhere to make his commitment to the Huskies in the summer after making an official visit to...
Seahawk-Cardinals injury report: LT Humphries remains day-to-day
Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is day-to-day with a back injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday he’s unsure if the starter will be back by Sunday when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks. Humphries missed the last game, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and was...
Track the deadline-day trades: Chubb to Dolphins, former Cards RB Edmonds to Broncos
Check back for more NFL trade action ahead of the 1 p.m. MST deadline on Tuesday. Here are all the of the deals from Tuesday morning up until the deadline:. Broncos trade OLB Bradley Chubb for picks, RB Chase Edmonds. The Denver Broncos traded pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a fifth-round...
Cam Johnson scores 3rd straight season high in Suns’ win over Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson went off in Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Johnson finished with a season high and game high 29 points en route to a 116-107 win for the Suns’ fifth victory in a row to bring Phoenix’s record to 6-1 on the year.
Former Husky Sidney Jones is Waived by the Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks waived former Husky cornerback Sidney Jones Tuesday after he signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks back in the spring, the team he played with this past season. The deal was reportedly for $3.6 million at the time, but could have been worth up to $4.4 million with incentives.
HBO debuts new trailer ahead of Arizona Cardinals debut on Hard Knocks
HBO has released a trailer on Tuesday for the upcoming Hard Knocks series that will follow the Arizona Cardinals. The show premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will document the inner workings of the team through a stretch of the regular season. The trailer begins on a high note with...
How are ASU football alumni performing midway through 2022 NFL season?
Through the NFL’s first eight weeks, 13 Arizona State Sun Devil products have played at least one snap. Headlining the fraternity in the experience department is New England Patriot defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who is in Year 11. The group of ex-Sun Devils also features six rookies, with four...
Suns’ Torrey Craig available vs. T-Wolves; Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson questionable
Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves had reserve forwards entering their game Tuesday listed as questionable with injuries. Suns’ Torrey Craig (heel soreness) and T-Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson (back spasms) led their team’s respective injury reports, but both were deemed available to play pregame. Minnesota guard Jordan...
Cardinals claim DT Trysten Hill from Cowboys, place RB Darrel Williams on IR
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys and placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve. Williams was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip injury. He was a part of the three-person running back rotation on Sunday that featured primarily Eno Benjamin, Keaontay Ingram and Williams while starter James Conner was sidelined due to injury.
Arizona Diamondbacks waive 3 players, Hernandez claimed by A’s
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday they have waived infielder Yonny Hernandez, infielder Jake Hager and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton. Hernandez was claimed by the Oakland Athletics while Hager and Middleton cleared waivers. Hernandez, 24, was originally acquired by the D-backs in April in exchange for center fielder Jeferson Espinal....
