Head Coach: Ed Cooley (12th season as head coach) 2021-22 Record: 27-6 (14-3 Big East) They were the Cardiac Friars last season. Twenty-one of the team’s 33 games had a margin of 10 points or less and Ed Cooley’s squad came out ahead in 18 of them. Some included close victories against high-end teams, such as Wisconsin, Texas Tech, UConn, Marquette, and Xavier (twice), but also featured closer-than-expected results over Fairfield, Northwestern, Georgetown, and St. John’s (twice). They rarely blew teams out but kept racking up the wins, enough to finish first in the Big East regular season.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO