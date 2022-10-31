ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams Updated Rankings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The USTFCCCA released its most recent Regional and National Coaches' Poll on Nov. 1. The Providence College women's cross country team is ranked No. 1 in the Northeast Region and No. 18 in the nation. The Friar men's cross country team remains third in the Northeast Region and is receiving votes in the national poll.
friars.com

Men’s Soccer Hosts Creighton In Regular Season Finale

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College men's soccer team will host BIG EAST foe Creighton in its regular-season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Prior to the match, the Friars will honor 10 members of the program who will be completing their careers with the team at the conclusion of the season. The honorees include graduate students, Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario), Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.), Miguel Candela (Caceres, Spain), Nick Benjamin (Stonington, Conn.), Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal), Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.), and Kevin Vang (Cranston, R.I.) and seniors, Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) and Jonny Nixon (Cheshire, England).
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s basketball 2022-23 opponent preview: Providence

Head Coach: Ed Cooley (12th season as head coach) 2021-22 Record: 27-6 (14-3 Big East) They were the Cardiac Friars last season. Twenty-one of the team’s 33 games had a margin of 10 points or less and Ed Cooley’s squad came out ahead in 18 of them. Some included close victories against high-end teams, such as Wisconsin, Texas Tech, UConn, Marquette, and Xavier (twice), but also featured closer-than-expected results over Fairfield, Northwestern, Georgetown, and St. John’s (twice). They rarely blew teams out but kept racking up the wins, enough to finish first in the Big East regular season.
406mtsports.com

Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal

GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, November 3, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon...
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida

If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
GoLocalProv

Woman Hit by Train and Killed in Providence

A woman was hit by a train and killed on Wednesday afternoon in Providence, according to police. Shortly before 3 PM, Amtrak Tweeted the following updates:. Acela Train 2169 is stopped east of Providence (PVD) due to a disabled commuter train ahead. We may experience a lengthy delay. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
fallriverreporter.com

Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River

Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
thebeveragejournal.com

Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence

The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
ABC6.com

‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
providenceonline.com

Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence

In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
