Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
friars.com
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams Updated Rankings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The USTFCCCA released its most recent Regional and National Coaches' Poll on Nov. 1. The Providence College women's cross country team is ranked No. 1 in the Northeast Region and No. 18 in the nation. The Friar men's cross country team remains third in the Northeast Region and is receiving votes in the national poll.
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Hosts Creighton In Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College men's soccer team will host BIG EAST foe Creighton in its regular-season finale on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Prior to the match, the Friars will honor 10 members of the program who will be completing their careers with the team at the conclusion of the season. The honorees include graduate students, Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario), Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.), Miguel Candela (Caceres, Spain), Nick Benjamin (Stonington, Conn.), Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal), Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.), and Kevin Vang (Cranston, R.I.) and seniors, Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) and Jonny Nixon (Cheshire, England).
theuconnblog.com
UConn men’s basketball 2022-23 opponent preview: Providence
Head Coach: Ed Cooley (12th season as head coach) 2021-22 Record: 27-6 (14-3 Big East) They were the Cardiac Friars last season. Twenty-one of the team’s 33 games had a margin of 10 points or less and Ed Cooley’s squad came out ahead in 18 of them. Some included close victories against high-end teams, such as Wisconsin, Texas Tech, UConn, Marquette, and Xavier (twice), but also featured closer-than-expected results over Fairfield, Northwestern, Georgetown, and St. John’s (twice). They rarely blew teams out but kept racking up the wins, enough to finish first in the Big East regular season.
406mtsports.com
Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal
GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, November 3, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida
If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
GoLocalProv
Woman Hit by Train and Killed in Providence
A woman was hit by a train and killed on Wednesday afternoon in Providence, according to police. Shortly before 3 PM, Amtrak Tweeted the following updates:. Acela Train 2169 is stopped east of Providence (PVD) due to a disabled commuter train ahead. We may experience a lengthy delay. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
fallriverreporter.com
Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River
Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
Turnto10.com
McKee to sign executive order to establish new leadership for Overdose Task Force
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign an executive order that establishes new leadership roles in the Overdose Task Force for Prevention and Intervention. The new positions include a full-time director and a new community co-chair. McKee, who is running for a full term as governor, will...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
thebeveragejournal.com
Tuscan Wine Dinner Brings Italy to Providence
The University Club in Providence, in collaboration with Best Beverage, hosted a Tuscan Wine Dinner for club guests on Sept. 22. Amanda Fuller, Account Executive, Best Beverage, educated participants on the Italian wine region, varietals and portfolio selections throughout the six-course meal, which included Palagetto Vernaccia di San Gimignano 2019, Capanna Sangiobio White Sangiovese 2019, Capanna Rosso del Cerro Sangiovese 2018, Campo alla Sughera Bolgheri 2009, Mastrojanni Brunello di Montalcino “Vigna Loreto Riserva” 2013 and Vin Santo for the dessert course.
ABC6.com
‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
providenceonline.com
Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence
In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
