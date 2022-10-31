Read full article on original website
iastate.edu
Faculty development requests, MU upgrades on regents agenda
Descriptions and budgets for two more renovation projects at the Memorial Union and for CYTown parking and infrastructure improvements at the Iowa State Center are on the agenda when the state Board of Regents meets next week at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. The board also will review faculty professional development requests for next year. The full agenda is online, and all public portions of the meeting will be livestreamed on the regents website.
iastate.edu
Paving his own way
In addition to completing assignments and taking exams, Luke Dietrich’s college career has consisted of laying bricks and drawing landscaping plans. The senior in horticulture is the owner of Pilot Landscaping Solutions LLC, and he has scaled his business while simultaneously pursuing his degree. Pilot Landscaping Solutions offers renovations...
iastate.edu
Iowa 4-H Staff Recognized by National 4-H Professionals Association
AMES, Iowa – Several 4-H professionals with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach were recognized by the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals for their impactful contributions to Iowa youth. Each year, award submissions are judged at the state, regional and national levels, and winners are announced...
iastate.edu
Building Water Resilience in the Corn Belt Is Topic of Webinar
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Nov. 9 at noon CST will feature John McMaine, the William Mibra Griffith and Byrne S. Griffith Chair in Agriculture and Water Resources, South Dakota State University. McMaine is passionate about solving challenges related to water and weather through his work in extension and research in South Dakota. He regularly works with individuals and organizations across the agricultural and environmental spectrum to address challenges and assist in water management practice decision making.
iastate.edu
Cover Crop Field Days Set for Nov. 17 and 22
AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms and partnering agencies will host cover crop field days Nov. 17 at the Vaske Farm near Masonville and Nov. 22 at the Lagos Acres Golf & Country Club near Keota. The free events are open to farmers and landowners and include a complimentary meal; however, registration is required.
iastate.edu
Iowa State engineers spin off tech, company to market soy oil for better roads, pavements
AMES, Iowa – It all started about 12 years ago when a high school teacher visiting Iowa State University for a summer program asked to help with a research project. Well, Iowa State engineers Eric Cochran and Christopher Williams thought the teacher could help them start looking for a bio-based alternative to a petroleum-based asphalt additive that extends the life of pavements.
