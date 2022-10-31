Colts DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for season

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder
Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
Saints WR Michael Thomas (toe) likely done for season
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and the team doesn't expect him to play again this season. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that Thomas would land on injured reserve. Thomas is scheduled to have surgery on his dislocated second toe. Allen said he didn't know an exact timeline but doubts Thomas will return this season. "The toe did not respond how we were...
Saints to place Michael Thomas on injured reserve after a setback; expected to miss season
METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints are placing Michael Thomas on injured reserve, and the veteran receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the season, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday afternoon. Thomas has not played since the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Allen said Thursday that Thomas had a setback in his recovery, and will require surgery on a dislocated toe that will likely end his season.
Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal with $63.2 million guaranteed. The contract doesn't account for the $7.75 million remaining on Chubb's rookie contract, which became the obligation of the Dolphins when Miami acquired the pass rusher Tuesday. All told, the Chubb contract has value of $119 million. ...
Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
The Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings ahead of the NFL trade deadline, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Jaguars trade for suspended WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Tuesday. The sides were able to finalize the complex deal ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Both teams announced the deal. "This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Conversations with Young Receivers
Aaron Rodgers enjoys conversations and the back-and-forth with the Green Bay Packers' young receivers.
Browns GM: Deshaun Watson to start Week 13
The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general manger Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, 27, will play his first game since Jan. 3, 2021 when the Browns visit his former team, the Houston Texans, for a Week 13 contest on Dec. 4. "It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said during his bye week...
Report: Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie has torn ACL
The Cincinnati Bengals are bracing for tests to show that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Awuzie, 27, is having an MRI on Tuesday. Awuzie was in a protective brace after Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns and on crutches. "I don't think it's great, but we don't have final confirmation on it yet," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after...
Reports: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out vs. Eagles
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reportedly will not play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, two days after the team failed to move him at the NFL trade deadline. Multiple media reports said Cooks had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender. Cooks did not practice on either Tuesday or Wednesday due to personal reasons. Money may have been a possible snag to any deal involving Cooks....
NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates after a third down stop against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
GM Chris Grier: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb close to contract
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier chuckled at the media suggestion Miami might be a seller approaching the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. He was still laughing Wednesday when he met the media to discuss the deals that landed outside linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos and running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers. "We won't be satisfied until we win a Super Bowl," Grier said Wednesday. "We...
Reasons Why Bears GM Ryan Poles Acquired Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears acquired Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool for a second-round pick and GM Ryan Poles explains why in a Tuesday news conference.
Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia on First Half of Season
Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia talks about his first half-season on the job.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts returns to hometown as unbeaten Eagles face Texans
An argument could be made that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for NFL MVP, or is at least on equal footing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The dual-threat quarterback is enjoying a breakout season, ranking fifth in passer rating (105.1), seventh in completion percentage (67.0 percent) and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (six) while stewarding the lone undefeated team in the NFL. He has provided...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Memories of Run the Table
In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6. Aaron Rodgers said he thought they could "run the table." And they did. They're 3-5 headed into Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions.
Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next
Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
Ravens climbing AFC futures odds board
Futures odds shifts are beginning to spotlight a rising contender in the AFC: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens jumped to +800 to win the conference at 5-3 following the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel on Monday night that capped Week 8 in the NFL. Cincinnati is 4-4 and the Browns are 3-5. Baltimore had been +1400 in July to win the AFC at...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
