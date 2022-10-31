ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for season

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured left patella tendon.

He sustained the same season-ending injury to his right knee in Week 8 of last season, nearly one year ago to the day.

