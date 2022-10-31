ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Voter Registrations are Switching by Democrats to ‘The Grand Old Party’ (GOP), in Pennsylvania!

The registered voter numbers in Pennsylvania are increasing and going up, and democrats are having a benefit and advantage. But on the other hand, republicans are collecting votes and obtaining democrats in their favour. Now the voting is in process and the next election is on Tuesday. Based on the department of the state, 8.87 million votes are already registered by the people and commonwealth, by the end of Monday. Around 4 million voters have registered themselves as democrats.
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
Gov. Wolf signs 66 bills, including a package of tax credits

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for...
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Ballots in undated envelopes won’t count, Pa. court says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed county...
Leon Spencer, the ‘purple’ candidate for Pennsylvania’s 158th District

Half of the Pennsylvania State Senate and all of the State House seats will be decided this Election Day. These races matter because the Pennsylvania General Assembly makes many decisions that directly impact the businesses and constituents in the commonwealth. And with the U.S. Supreme Court already handing over responsibility to the states to decide on abortion with potentially more issues to come, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to what is happening in the State House.
Voter turnout among women will be key factor in Pennsylvania races

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With two critical races here in the Commonwealth, candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are crisscrossing the state hoping to get out the vote. CBS3 spoke with a political analyst about the impact women voters will likely have, on the outcome of these races. The midterm elections are just a week away and the nation is closely watching the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With two high-profile races on the ballot, governor and U.S. Senate, political analysts say women may be the deciding factor in this election cycle."The Pennsylvania senate race, it could come down to the...
Annual crow dispersal program set to start at Pa. Capitol

The annual program to prevent crows from roosting at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg will get underway next week. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, the Department of General Services will begin the 25th annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program. The Department of General Services said the program will be...
