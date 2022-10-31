Read full article on original website
Pamela
2d ago
hear that trumpers,no fraud found so vote blue. fake lake is pushing these fears on people. blue in November 💙💙💙💙
Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
KOLD-TV
In Arizona, GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem won’t commit to accepting election results
POLITIFACT - With the first ad from her anti-Donald Trump political action committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., attacked two Trump-endorsed Republican candidates in Arizona as being election deniers. The 30-second spot from The Great Task was released Oct. 28, less than two weeks before Election Day. It begins by showing...
AZFamily
Arizona election results could take longer due to recently-passed law
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in. A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A Phoenix federal judge issued...
AZFamily
Officials say new state law will make automatic recounts more likely in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Elections Department is preparing for possible automatic recounts in the upcoming midterm election after state legislators passed Senate Bill 1008 earlier this year. The new law increases the automatic recount threshold from one-tenth of 1%, to half of 1%. That means if there...
Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices
CNN — The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked slate of election deniers – including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem – and will not allow their state’s voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month – some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.
Democrats work to slow Republican gains with Latino voters
Latino voters make up 20% of Arizona's electorate. It's a significant number. Even though most Latinos are expected to vote Democrat in the midterms, increasingly more of them are voting Republican.
kjzz.org
How Arizona voters should be thinking about immigration during the 2022 election
Election Day is less than one week away, and it feels like we are surrounded by politics — from non-stop political ads to debates to rallies that clog up traffic. As elections grow ever-more divisive — especially here in Arizona — here at The Show, we’ve decided to approach our election coverage a little differently, focusing on the issues instead of the candidates.
Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections
PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
Chicago man accused of leaving voicemail with death threats at office of Republican candidate for governor
A Chicago man is accused of making violent threats against the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Scott Lennox, 21, allegedly called the office of Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey last Friday and left a lengthy voicemail, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll
The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP’s Masters
PHOENIX (AP) - The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in...
Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona
Arizonans are already going to the polls to vote on a series of pressing issues confronting the state. But as is the case in many places, partisan conflict is center stage. Media outlets everywhere are handicapping the chances of Republicans and Democrats controlling this or that lever of power. And while the heat around this […] The post Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals
PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics
Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
kjzz.org
The national media spotlight is on Arizona. Could it influence undecided voters?
As if we needed more reminders that the political spotlight is focused on our state, you can barely turn on the television these days without running into Arizona — and not just in political ads. Last week, "60 Minutes" featured an interview with secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem....
Comments / 3