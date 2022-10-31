ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Pamela
2d ago

hear that trumpers,no fraud found so vote blue. fake lake is pushing these fears on people. blue in November 💙💙💙💙

Reply
5
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices

CNN — The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked slate of election deniers – including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem – and will not allow their state’s voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month – some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

How Arizona voters should be thinking about immigration during the 2022 election

Election Day is less than one week away, and it feels like we are surrounded by politics — from non-stop political ads to debates to rallies that clog up traffic. As elections grow ever-more divisive — especially here in Arizona — here at The Show, we’ve decided to approach our election coverage a little differently, focusing on the issues instead of the candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections

PHOENIX — The two outdoor ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County are both unassuming — secure metal boxes, about the size of blue mailboxes, located just outside county buildings. But in recent weeks, they’ve at times been monitored by volunteers with far-right organizations, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread fraud and misinformation […] The post Concerns grow that voter intimidation could disrupt midterm elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll

The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona

Arizonans are already going to the polls to vote on a series of pressing issues confronting the state. But as is the case in many places, partisan conflict is center stage. Media outlets everywhere are handicapping the chances of Republicans and Democrats controlling this or that lever of power. And while the heat around this […] The post Silencing the majority: Citizen initiatives are under attack in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals

PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
PHOENIX, AZ
CNN

Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE

