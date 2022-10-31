ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idyllwild-pine Cove, CA

Temperatures to nosedive, eastside snow possible with arrival of storm

By Georgia Valdes, City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.

“This incoming system will bring a chance of rain and mountain snow,” the NWS said. “Snow levels will fall to around 6,000 feet on Wednesday and 4,000 to 4,500 feet for early Thursday. There could be a few inches of snowfall, mainly above 6,000 feet.”

According to forecasters, the cold front, originating from the Gulf of Alaska, will push the mercury down 20 degrees, with highs in the Riverside metropolitan area peaking at only 60 degrees on Thursday, with overnight lows around 40.

The high Monday was expected to reach 80 by comparison.

There’s a chance of light snow predicted around Idyllwild and Pine Cove Wednesday night into Thursday, where high temperatures will settle in the mid 30s, compared to the mid 60s Monday.

Scattered light rain showers are in the forecast for Riverside from Tuesday night to Thursday morning, with the same conditions in the Temecula Valley, Hemet Valley and San Gorgonio Pass, according to the Weather Service.

Chances of precipitation are minimal in the Coachella Valley and other desert locations, However, winds will be stiff as the low pressure system traverses the region and spins eastward, forecasters said.

“Winds will begin to increase ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon and evening for the mountains and deserts,” the NWS stated. “Peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. More widespread post-frontal winds are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday … The strongest mountain winds will be in San Diego and Riverside counties.”

Winds at higher elevations could top out at 60 mph. Brisk winds will also lash valley areas off and on, blowing between 25 and 35 mph, meteorologists said.

The Weather Service’s prognostication charts indicated the system will largely exit the region Thursday afternoon, generating snowfall in Northern Arizona, Utah and across the Rocky Mountains.

High temps in the Coachella Valley will border 90 degrees Monday, dropping to the upper 60s on Thursday, with lows for most of the week in the 50s. In the Temecula Valley, the mercury will climb to near 80 Monday, but by Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will peak in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Weekend temps are expected to remain on the cool side throughout the region, though gradual warming will begin Friday, according to forecasters.

KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Mountains See First Snow of the Season

San Diegans woke up to rainy, windy and cold weather Thursday after a storm moved across Southern California bringing in the first snow of the season. Mountain snow fell at elevations higher than 5,000 feet in the county, resulting in white snow cover on Mt. Laguna, as shown by their live cam. They received about one to three inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m. as snow showers will diminish.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August. Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer The post Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
