Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
AZFamily
Arizona election results could take longer due to recently-passed law
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in. A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A Phoenix federal judge issued...
Democrats work to slow Republican gains with Latino voters
Latino voters make up 20% of Arizona's electorate. It's a significant number. Even though most Latinos are expected to vote Democrat in the midterms, increasingly more of them are voting Republican.
KOLD-TV
In Arizona, GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem won’t commit to accepting election results
POLITIFACT - With the first ad from her anti-Donald Trump political action committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., attacked two Trump-endorsed Republican candidates in Arizona as being election deniers. The 30-second spot from The Great Task was released Oct. 28, less than two weeks before Election Day. It begins by showing...
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: Education issues could impact who wins Arizona's midterm elections
Whether you're voting early or on Election Day next week, there are a lot of issues to consider on your ballot. And as elections grow increasingly divisive — particularly in Arizona — here at The Show we've decided to focus this year on issues, not candidates. This time,...
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll
The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
AZFamily
Officials say new state law will make automatic recounts more likely in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Elections Department is preparing for possible automatic recounts in the upcoming midterm election after state legislators passed Senate Bill 1008 earlier this year. The new law increases the automatic recount threshold from one-tenth of 1%, to half of 1%. That means if there...
New polling in 2 down-ticket races shows Arizona Democrats moving into lead
PHOENIX – Democrats Adrian Fontes and Kris Mayes have climbed past their Republican opponents in a poll of likely Arizona voters with just days to go before the election. The OH Predictive Insights final survey of the 2022 election season, which was released Monday, showed Fontes ahead of Mark Finchem 48%-42% in the secretary of state race and Mayes ahead of Abraham Hamadeh 45%-42% in the chase for attorney general.
Kari Lake has slight edge in Arizona governor’s race, poll shows
(The Center Square) – If a recent poll has it right, then Kari Lake will be the next governor of Arizona. The Republican nominee holds a two-point lead in an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights. The poll shows that 49% of likely voters say they plan to support Lake, while 47% back Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee. Four percent of voters told the pollsters that they remained undecided. The poll has a four-point margin of error.
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics
Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Brings in Harmeet Dhillon to Run Legal Efforts in Arizona on Election Day
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake announced Monday that her team will have experienced attorney Harmeet Dhillon lead the campaign’s legal efforts on election day. “I will never stop fighting for free, fair, and honest elections, and I’m bringing in the big guns to help me do it,” Kari...
kjzz.org
The national media spotlight is on Arizona. Could it influence undecided voters?
As if we needed more reminders that the political spotlight is focused on our state, you can barely turn on the television these days without running into Arizona — and not just in political ads. Last week, "60 Minutes" featured an interview with secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem....
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP’s Masters
PHOENIX (AP) - The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in...
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
azmarijuana.com
Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana
In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
Comments / 8