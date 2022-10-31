Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
doniphanherald.com
UNL study confirms irrigation's impact on humidity, yields possible link to rain
Increased rain in Illinois and Indiana. Less rain in some Nebraska communities. Muggier weather. Changes in winds. Intense irrigation in Nebraska is having a complex effect on the weather, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say. “Some of the impacts are very discernible, you can feel it on a day-to-day...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
KETV.com
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
doniphanherald.com
65-year-old Omaha woman killed in crash on U.S. 75 north of Auburn
An Omaha woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 75 north of Auburn, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Just before 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said, a 911 call came in about a crash involving two vehicles on the highway between 735th and 736th roads. Investigators...
KETV.com
Endangered missing advisory issued for missing woman from Papillion
PAPILLION, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for a 21-year-old woman in eastern Nebraska on Thursday morning. The Papillion Police Department is searching for Tiffany Harwood was last seen in the 1000 block of Michelle Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, Harwood...
doniphanherald.com
Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
doniphanherald.com
Douglas County Jail inmate dies after being taken into custody
A Douglas County Jail inmate died Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, authorities said. Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Jail staff attempted life-saving care, but Milnes was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department first responders at 2:49 p.m., according to the release.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Ponca Tribe breaks ground on casino expansion near Omaha's Eppley Airfield
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska took a step toward fulfilling a longstanding goal Monday as construction began to expand the tribe’s Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. Rebecca Sullivan, interim tribal council chairwoman, called the groundbreaking on the expansion one part of “a...
doniphanherald.com
Snow showers in the forecast on heels of warm week in Lincoln
Lincoln's weather is turning into a four-letter word. After unseasonably warm weather the past few days, snow showers are now in the forecast with the possibility of a narrow band of snow dropping up to a couple of inches on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service says a cold front...
doniphanherald.com
Whistleblower case against Nebraska Ag Department can go forward, judge rules
A lawsuit filed by a longtime employee of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture can go forward alleging the department discriminated against him for coming forward as a whistleblower. Richard Herchenbach of Lincoln sued the department in 2019 saying he had been passed over for a promotion to program manager that...
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
