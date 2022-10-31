ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Accused of Selling LSD to 11-Year-Old

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

SARASOTA -- A Sarasota man faces charges after deputies say he sold LSD to an 11-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Gabriel Derylak delivered acid tabs and marijuana edibles to the child for $160 back in July. She reportedly tried to pay a "delivery fee," according to the arrest affidavit, saying she appreciated it because her parents are "annoying."

The girl's mother found her going in and out of consciousness and called 911. Deputies determined she was experiencing the effects of the LSD, later confirmed in her system by testing. She recovered three suspected acid tabs and a cell phone, reportedly used to arrange the drug deal.

Derylak is in jail on more than $50,000 bond. He's charged with two counts of Sale of Controlled Substance to a Minor, and one count of unlawful use of a communication device for setting up the drug deal.

Photo: Sarasota Sheriff's Office/Canva

