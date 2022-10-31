ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBC Sports

Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at a Multicolored Nike LeBron 20

While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a slow start to the NBA season with a 2-5 record, James’. partnership continues to thrive. Debuting the Nike LeBron 20 earlier this year, the duo has treated fans and basketball players to an array of thematic looks already. With a set of colorways already landing on shelves, more previews of future releases continue to pop up. Now, a multicolored approach to the Nike LeBron 20 has surfaced.

