Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Steve Nash's message for the Nets organization and fans after parting ways with team
The Steve Nash era is over in Brooklyn, as the team announced the organization and coach have agreed to part ways. The move comes after a disappointing 2-5 start to the season, which has been made all the more dramatic by another off-court controversy involving Kyrie Irving. Nash issued a...
Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets
Nash gave a heartfelt and classy response to getting fired by the organization.
Deion Sanders Bans JSU From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff’s Death
The Tigers coach is being cautious with his players after the rapper’s death in Houston.
Lakers News: Is A Pacers Trade Inevitable?
Reports are still circling about the Lakers going after Buddy Hield and Myles Turner
NBC Sports
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat
Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Here's hoping Bench Russ can help the team win its second straight game tomorrow night.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
BREAKING: Ime Udoka Emerging As Frontrunner For Nets Head Coaching Job
With Steve Nash out as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nets are now turning their attention towards coaching candidates that can help aid what the organization believes is a championship-caliber roster led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. ...
Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach
Steve Kerr doesn't believe Nash had a fair shot in Brooklyn.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at a Multicolored Nike LeBron 20
While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a slow start to the NBA season with a 2-5 record, James’. partnership continues to thrive. Debuting the Nike LeBron 20 earlier this year, the duo has treated fans and basketball players to an array of thematic looks already. With a set of colorways already landing on shelves, more previews of future releases continue to pop up. Now, a multicolored approach to the Nike LeBron 20 has surfaced.
After Firing Steve Nash, Nets Plan to Hire Ime Udoka as Head Coach
After the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, Brooklyn nearly underwent wholesale changes this summer. The Nets were unwilling to commit to Kyrie Irving beyond this season. If they could've found a better offer than having to absorb Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract to ...
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors
It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full ...
Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers may not seriously pursue any trades involving Russell Westbrook for at least a few more weeks, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any ideas or that they aren’t kicking the tires on any potential deals. One possible trade partner that has been...
Lakers News: L.A.’s Bumpy Start Is Exonerating At Least One Ex-Laker
But it's certainly an indictment of a current Laker.
Brooklyn aReport: Brooklyn Nets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve NashNets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets will hire the former Boston Celtics head coach
Doc Rivers: 76ers Focused Too Much on Lack of Calls vs. Wizards
Doc Rivers felt 76ers let frustration get the best of them against the Wizards.
Report: Brooklyn Nets Could Finalize Contract with Ime Udoka Today
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly close to a deal with former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka
Steve Nash, Nets Agree to Part Ways
After just the first seven games of his third season with the team, Nash’s tenure in Brooklyn is over.
