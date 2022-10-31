Nostalgia sells, and Goose Island isn’t bashful about it when conducting its annual Bourbon County Brand Stout media tastings. Cookies, coffees, and popsicles are the flavors that power these barrel-aged stouts which come in around 16 percent ABV. The 2022 lineup consists of the original and six variants that add flavors (called adjuncts) like coffee, fruit, or nuts. Whisky fans will also notice notes depending on the type of barrel that’s held the beer. A bottle holds 16.9 ounces and retails for $12 to $30 (beware of price gouging, a Thanksgiving tradition right up there with passing out while watching football). Find them at retailers starting on Black Friday, November 25. Many stores have already launched online ordering, while bars across the city will have their taps flowing with the new beers over Thanksgiving weekend.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO