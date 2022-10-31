Read full article on original website
Meet the Underground Natural Wine Seller Delivering Hard-to-Find Bottles to East Bay Homes
It wasn’t a straight path that brought Donna Rossiter into the world of natural wines. A circuitous route carried her out of London in 2008, where she worked in marketing for close to a decade, then to India, where she led a yoga-centric lifestyle. Next she landed in Bali, where she ran a yoga studio and clothing line with her husband. Eventually she ended up in the Bay Area, where she fell head over heels into natural wine and she hasn’t come up for air since. “I was looking for something in wine that I just was never finding until I started drinking natural wine,” Rossiter says.
The Voltaggio Brothers Are Opening an Italian Restaurant at This Upscale California Ski Resort
The Food Network-famous Voltaggio brothers Bryan and Michael are bringing their talents to one of California’s finest ski destinations. According to a press release, the duo will open a new restaurant called Vulcania at the Village at Mammoth, a condominium hotel with more than two dozen restaurants and shops on site. The new restaurant is expected to debut in January next year at 6201 Minaret Road in Mammoth Lakes.
It’s Not How Goose Island’s Bourbon County Beers Taste, But Who’s Tasting Them
Nostalgia sells, and Goose Island isn’t bashful about it when conducting its annual Bourbon County Brand Stout media tastings. Cookies, coffees, and popsicles are the flavors that power these barrel-aged stouts which come in around 16 percent ABV. The 2022 lineup consists of the original and six variants that add flavors (called adjuncts) like coffee, fruit, or nuts. Whisky fans will also notice notes depending on the type of barrel that’s held the beer. A bottle holds 16.9 ounces and retails for $12 to $30 (beware of price gouging, a Thanksgiving tradition right up there with passing out while watching football). Find them at retailers starting on Black Friday, November 25. Many stores have already launched online ordering, while bars across the city will have their taps flowing with the new beers over Thanksgiving weekend.
A Maximalist Temple to Japanese Luxuries Opens in the Arts District, Private Caviar Room Included
A casual stretch of Downtown’s Arts District has a glamorous newcomer. Kaviar opened its second Los Angeles location last week in the space formerly occupied by Simone, an ambitious project that debuted in 2018, but closed after a short-lived rebrand in August 2019. Now with Kaviar, the cavernous building at 449 South Hewitt Street has been fully reimagined. Find an expanded dining room with dramatic samurai costumes front and center, along with moody lighting, darker walls, and furniture that make full use of the building’s Art Deco bones.
Great White Will Soon Be Slinging Breakfast Burritos in a Former West Hollywood Laundromat
Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood keeps getting busier: Australian-owned all-day cafe Great White — whose first location washed ashore in Venice in 2017, followed by an outpost on tony Larchmont in 2021 — is opening its third location at 8917 Melrose on November 11. That means WeHo will soon have easy access to Great White’s beloved breakfast burrito (considered to be one of the best in the city), as well as the bowls, juices, smoothies, and wood-fired pizzas the cafe has become known for.
Famed Chicago Restaurant Group Brings Its Popular Mediterranean Restaurant to Miami
Aba, the popular Mediterranean restaurant from Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, has debuted inside Bal Harbour Shops. This marks the third location for the restaurant, which has outposts in Chicago and Austin, and the restaurant group’s first Florida restaurant. Created by Top Chef alum and chef-partner CJ...
6 Atlanta Restaurants Perfect for Group Dining
Welcome to Ask Eater Atlanta, a dining advice column in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers on everything from specifics on the ATL dining scene to where to find a particular dish at restaurants around town. Have a question? Send questions in on the tipline, and...
This Westside Spot Is a Restaurant, Bar, Beer Garden, and Social Club Under One Roof
The first of a number of new “eatertainment” establishments opens Wednesday, November 2, at the Works complex on Chattahoochee Avenue. Described as a “vibe-forward social dining experience,” Your 3rd Spot is an amalgamation of various communal aspects of a restaurant, bar, beer garden, and club under one roof. There’s even a social app called Match and Connect folks can download meant to match people with others in the building based on their personality and game preferences. Your 3rd Spot includes over 70 types of games to play, from billiards, cornhole, curling, and ping pong to skee-ball, air hockey, and an arcade with video games and pinball machines. The patio comes complete with a giant winding slide, opening to the public November 9.
Boredom-Busting Chain Brooklyn Bowl Will Activate Buzzard Point
Fried chicken-fueled Brooklyn Bowl, an all-in-one bowling alley, concert venue, and restaurant in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Philadelphia, will anchor D.C.’s massive mixed-use parcel next to Audi Field. At Brooklyn Bowl, NYC-based Blue Ribbon supplies a comfort food menu full of milkshakes, fried chicken platters, French bread pizzas, bowl-friendly bites like mac and cheese balls, local beers, and margaritas by the pitcher.
Asheville’s Cultura Welcomes Diners Back to Explore Its Verdant Interiors
After being closed for over two years, one of Asheville’s most innovative and aesthetically seductive restaurants recently reopened with a renewed vigor for sustainability. Before walking into Cultura (147 Coxe Avenue, Asheville), from the team behind Wicked Weed Brewing, a mural depicting a verdant landscape with voluptuous coral peonies by local artist Charlotte White sets the tone for visitors.
The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas
With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
Daytime Cafe Delivers Fancy Doughnuts and Coffee to Bird Rock
Nestling in next to Paradisaea, which recently splashed down on La Jolla Boulevard, Dodo Bird Donuts is the casual, daytime companion to the ambitious Bird Rock restaurant and cocktail bar. Now open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the cafe is brewing up Simple Beans drip coffee along with Dark Horse Coffee Roasters espresso drinks and specialties like cajeta lattes and sea salt mochas that can be made with a wide array of non-dairy alternatives including macadamia nut milk and Oatly. Other drinks range from masala chai and golden milk to Pasture Bird bone broth and kid-friendly hot chocolate; beer, wine, and spritz cocktails are offered later in the afternoon.
Go Here Now: Southeast Portland’s New Pop-Up-Turned-Restaurant, Street Disco
Back in 2019, chef Kyle Christy, formerly of Northeast Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Dame, started a pop-up called Gusto, specializing in seafood. Christy and fellow Dame alum Jessie Manning hopped from wine bar to wine bar serving dishes like salt cod fritters or fish sandwiches, as well as more dry-land dishes like lamb meatballs with labneh and strawberries. The two began looking for a restaurant space, and — you know where this is going — the pandemic hit.
Ring the Muffuletta Alarm: Sandy’s Stacked Sandwiches Are Landing on Haight
After months of pop-ups following a departure from its yearlong residency inside Maison Corbeaux in July, the Sandy’s team announced the opening of a new shop in the Haight. The business and its popular muffulettas are landing in the former sandwich shop space at 1457 Haight Street, next to Pork Store Cafe.
How the Cook Behind This ‘Speakeasy Pop-Up’ Connects Diners to Her Culture Around the Table
Zaira Asis wants to talk about the anthropological concept of cultural retention. Or more specifically, the way food helps people connect to their cultures of origin. The academic and cook would know: she staged at Flour + Water and Rich Table, and is currently pulling shifts at Lord Stanley, working with Mari Vega during her stint in San Francisco. She also was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and moved to Sao Paulo, Brazil as a kid, with both of her grandmothers sharing Italian heritage. That’s why she started her dining series, Casa Aya, which she also calls a “speakeasy pop-up.”
The Hospitality Group Behind Mother Wolf Tackles Fancy British Pub Grub Next
First it was the Sycamore District. Then everyone started talking about a place called Melrose Hill. The latest newly christened neighborhood on people’s lips is the Vinyl District — a nod to a sliver of Hollywood music history and its recording studios. In the past few years, it’s become a destination for restaurants like Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf, the modern Italian stunner Grandmaster Recorders, Wes Avila’s Ka’Teen, and Lincoln Carson’s Mes Amis, as well as several upscale hotels.
It’s Truffle Time at These D.C. Restaurants
White truffle season is officially here, which means D.C. restaurants are translating the freshly-arrived delicacies into truffle-specific menu items or letting diners shower the fragrant fungi all over their food. While dishes with truffle oil are much more prevalent — and inexpensive — to spot, this guide only focuses on...
A Sit-Down Cafe Devoted to Modern Interpretations of Congee Opens in Brooklyn
In 2017, Layla Chen took over a storefront on Bed-Stuy’s Gates Avenue. At the time, it was a turnkey operation: She kept the name Bed-Stuy Provisions, with the same “farm-to-table” sandwich recipes from the general store’s original owners. Chen, who formerly worked in operations at Adidas, had never run a restaurant before and wanted to learn the ropes slow and steady, by testing things out in a spot that had already had a neighborhood following.
This Chinatown Dive Bar Is Famous for Its Mai Tai. That’s Why It Trademarked the Secret Recipe.
Looking around Chinatown’s Li Po Lounge, the 85-year-old cave of a bar with boxes on the floor and a sofa that belongs in the apartment you rented when you were 20, is a Where’s Waldo-style activity. Brazen red light bleeds like ink from the corners of the room and zodiac calendars adorn the walls. Above the bar hang a few framed certificates: one is signed by Mayor London Breed and honors the Chinatown business with the Business Strengthening Award, given on May 8, 2019, as a part of San Francisco Small Business Week. The other holds an eyebrow-raising framed document from the United States Patent Office, dated November 26, 2013. The simple piece of paper proclaims Li Po’s ownership of the Chinese Mai Tai, an “alcoholic fruit cocktail.”
Popular NYC Pop-Up Doshi Lands in the Bay Area With Korean Box Lunches
Chef Susan Kim was looking to bring doshirak, or Korean boxed lunches, to the states after being inspired by a trip to Korea, but with her own flair. Kim was thinking about the concept before the pandemic, she told Thrillist, ultimately launching her pop-up Doshi in August 2020. The speciality is non-traditional takes on the packaged meals, inspired by the food she grew up eating and using her background of cooking in the kitchens of Chez Panisse and New York-based restaurants Agern and Insa. Now Kim is the latest to take over Turntable at Lord Stanley, bringing her Korean food-focused pop-up to San Francisco for the month of November.
