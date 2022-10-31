ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Raider Review

Red Raiders Offense Short-Circuits vs. Bears

By Matthew Postins
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoR53_0itZgWQR00

Texas Tech is used to high play volume and owning time of possession, but neither of those things happened against Baylor.

Texas Tech likes to play at pace on offense. That’s why, entering Saturday’s game with Baylor, the Red Raiders were averaging 36.3 points per game.

But there’s more to it than scoring points.

The Red Raiders averaged nearly 500 yards per game going into the contest. Part of that is the concept that offensive coordinator Zach Kittley’s offense is based on — play volume. That’s why the Red Raiders averaged 89 plays per game. Even with that play volume, the Red Raiders own a decided time of possession advantage for the season, holding the football 31 minutes, 13 seconds per game.

All of those concepts took a hit in Saturday’s 45-17 loss to Baylor .

The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 in Big 12) hadn’t scored fewer than 28 points in a Big 12 game. Saturday’s 17 points wasn’t the Red Raiders’ lowest total of the season. It was three more than the 14 points they scored against NC State on Sept. 17.

Much of that had to do with how Texas Tech’s offense short-circuited against the Bears.

Entering the game, the Red Raiders wanted to run 90 to 100 plays against the Bears. That never came close to fruition. In the first half, the Red Raiders ran just 27 offensive plays. The Red Raiders ended up running 74 plays for the game, but it was Baylor — thanks in part to its running game — that owned play volume and the game clock. The Bears had 89 plays and possessed the football for 40 minutes.

Yep, Texas Tech held the football for just 19 minutes and 43 seconds.

The other problem was Baylor’s defense, which stymied Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton and the rest of the unit for most of the game.

Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire made good on his assertion that he might play all three quarterbacks this week — Morton, Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough, the last of which is finally healthy. Well, between the three they completed less than one-third of their passes (12 of-38). Worse, the Bears sacked the quarterback six times and the Red Raiders threw five interceptions — Morton threw three, Smith threw one and Shough threw one.

Tech had only one drive that lasted 10 or more plays, a 15-play drive that led to a Texas Tech touchdown in the third quarter. Unfortunately, that came after Morton threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half and Baylor turned that into a touchdown.

When an offense like Texas Tech’s is clicking, the idea of a fast pace and a high volume of plays sounds great. But, on a night like Saturday, when the offense fails and the opposing defense is creating havoc, well, not so much. It just shows that the Red Raiders’ offense still has a ways to go to get where McGuire wants it to be.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech

Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Robinson, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Connally High School football team will have a game with Robinson High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROBINSON, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather

Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
BRYAN, TX
High School Football PRO

McGregor, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Troy High School football team will have a game with McGregor High School on November 02, 2022, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MCGREGOR, TX
Talk 1340

New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area

A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
cw39.com

Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Diageo’s acquisition of Waco’s Balcones sparks mixed reaction among locals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Diageo, which bills itself as the world’s best brand builder for premium drinks, this week announced it had acquired Waco-based Balcones Distilling, who it recognized as “one of the leading producers of American Single Malt Whisky in the United States.”. Diageo praised the distiller’s...
WACO, TX
fox34.com

Potential rain and a cold front ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph. That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
494
Followers
416
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy