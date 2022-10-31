Read full article on original website
Making Tracks Episode 150: Savant-like: With guest Nicholas Britell
We’re back with the 150th studio episode of Making Tracks and as well as discussing all the latest Star Wars news we’re joined by the composer of Star Wars: Andor, Nicholas Britell. We look at the new Celebration Europe key art, celebrate 40 years since Star Wars first hit UK screens, Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson meeting on the set of Ahsoka, look at Star Wars success at the 2022 Saturn Awards and much more on a very special episode of Making Tracks.
Disney Christmas Advert 2022: The Gift
In the final chapter of #FromOurFamilyToYours, Nicole and her family are preparing to welcome a special new addition… but not everyone is ready for things to change. This heart-warming story celebrates the magic and joy of family, festive traditions and creating new memories. We hope you enjoy this special Christmas video, From Our Family to Yours.
Taylor Swift Adds Eight Extra Dates to U.S. Stadium Tour
Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she is adding eight extra concerts to the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras Tour,” on top of the 27 that had previously been unveiled at the beginning of the week. In all eight cases, the new gig are additions in cities that were previously on the schedule. In some cases, a single-night stand becomes a two-nighter, and in other instances where two nights were already on the books at a venue, a third has been added. One of the venues that will now host a three-night stand is Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The host venue...
Rishi Sunak Could Drop Plans to Privatize Channel 4: Report
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could drop plans to privatize public service broadcaster Channel 4, according to a report in the Financial Times. “The decision to drop the sale of Channel 4 from the media bill has been signalled by Downing Street to industry and Whitehall,” the report said. The privatization plan had been floated during the tenure of Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson and carried forward by then Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. Sunak had “privately been sceptical of the case for prioritizing the Channel 4 privatization while he was chancellor,” the report said. However, during Sunak’s summer leadership campaign after...
From Tampongate to the Bashir bombshells: will King Charles III finally hit back at The Crown?
The Netflix hit is now plunging into inflammatory territory. Will the famously outspoken new monarch really simmer in silence? Does he have to – now Prince Harry is on the streamer’s payroll?
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 9 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Clair Henry on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Clair Henry. Learn More at...
Minister says 'bit of a cheek’ for asylum-seekers to complain about conditions
Chris Philp’s comments come as government faces pressure to fix ‘chaos’ at Manston immigration centre
