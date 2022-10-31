all ballots should be received by election day, that's why is election day. we just need to stop the mail in ballot nonsense anyway, face and photo ID to vote.
As a Republican, why is the pushback for mail in ballots such a problem now⁉️Many of us Republicans ALSO VOTE BY MAIL IN Aand DROP BOXES, FOR YEARS‼When are BOTH PARTIES going to take back the reins from the vitriolic rhetorical spewing. conspiracy theorists fringes of the LEFT and RIGHT.They both should go play in traffic together, and leave those of us who truly LOVE this Beloved country of ours to fix the BIG MESSES that they BOTH leave behind. Remember COUNTRY OVER PARTY ‼‼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
On the back of your ballot it reads your vote can be counted up to 13 days after - because of military votes in the mail from over seas. What's wrong with that - Don't their votes count - these people are protecting our country and they deserve to vote. Republicans are full of bs peddling lies.. Plain and simple
