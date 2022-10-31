MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO