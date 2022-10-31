ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

William Robinson
3d ago

all ballots should be received by election day, that's why is election day. we just need to stop the mail in ballot nonsense anyway, face and photo ID to vote.

Charisse L Garcia
3d ago

As a Republican, why is the pushback for mail in ballots such a problem now⁉️Many of us Republicans ALSO VOTE BY MAIL IN Aand DROP BOXES, FOR YEARS‼When are BOTH PARTIES going to take back the reins from the vitriolic rhetorical spewing. conspiracy theorists fringes of the LEFT and RIGHT.They both should go play in traffic together, and leave those of us who truly LOVE this Beloved country of ours to fix the BIG MESSES that they BOTH leave behind. Remember COUNTRY OVER PARTY ‼‼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Kathryn Crane
3d ago

On the back of your ballot it reads your vote can be counted up to 13 days after - because of military votes in the mail from over seas. What's wrong with that - Don't their votes count - these people are protecting our country and they deserve to vote. Republicans are full of bs peddling lies.. Plain and simple

Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Threats of violence, controversial ads mark final days of Illinois’ gubernatorial race

(The Center Square) – Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Scott Lennox is charged with felony counts of threatening a public official and harassment.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

State Board of Elections warns of voter misinformation for Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A warning for Illinois voters, be aware of possible text messages and social media election misinformation. Election Day is less than a week away and according to the State Board of Elections, Illinois voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Bailey rallies support in Grayslake

On one of the last warm evenings of the year, Republican senator and candidate for governor Darren Bailey completed his Illinois bus tour in Grayslake to encourage voter turnout as election day approaches. In just under an hour, Bailey and other speakers, including his running mate Stephanie Trussell, reminded a...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
foxillinois.com

Beware of text message election misinformation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Election is warning voters about possible text message election misinformation. Officials say for the past several days voters have complained about receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places. The text messages, from a group called...
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages

The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms

In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
ILLINOIS STATE
100fmrockford.com

Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place

ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
ROCKFORD, IL

