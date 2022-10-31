Read full article on original website
Police: Taylorville High School student arrested for making school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A student was arrested after police say the student who said there was a threat at the school actually wrote the threat. At 9:27 a.m., the Taylorville Police received a call about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. The officers began to secure...
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
Decatur man arrested for voting twice, sheriff's office says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for violating the Illinois Election Code. David E. Badon, 47, of Decatur, was arrested on Wednesday. Officials say that Badon was arrested after an investigation revealed that he voted twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. We're...
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
U of I student scammed out of $315,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
Pana High, Junior High on lockdown after note found
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department late Wednesday night released new details in to a threatening note discovered earlier in the day in a bathroom stall at Pana High School that prompted a lockdown at the high school and the junior high next door. The note...
Springfield sees an increase in catalytic converter thefts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation since 2019, according to a recent report from State Farm. The report ranks Illinois in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts. In Springfield, police said they've seen this trend. According to State...
Crews contain fire on south 4th Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire crews on Thursday night were on the scene of a fire at 901 South Fourth St. in Champaign. According to an Illini-Alert, the flames were quickly contained, but crews asked people to avoid the area while firefighters were still on the scene. No other...
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
New Lincoln letter on display at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new display is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Libray and Museum (ALPLM). Starting on Tuesday, the ALPLM will display a letter written by Lincoln in 1843, that no one has seen before. The letter is about his political frustration, he felt his support...
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
City of Springfield approves of land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Springfield has a new tool in its belt to keep track of properties that the city owns. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the alderman unanimously approved the creation of a land bank. The city will use that land bank to manage city-owned...
Curbside branch pick-up begins November 7
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield's next curbside branch pick-up will begin November 7 in the Northwest Quadrant. This is the fourth pick-up of 2022. Branches must be placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7. Week of November 7. Northwest Quadrant – the area north of South Grand...
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
St.Thomas More wins 1A Champaign sectional championship: girl's volleyball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — St. Thomas More won the Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional Championship in girls volleyball on Wednesday night, in two sets over Windsor. The Sabres came out firing in the first set, taking control and gaining momentum heading into the final stretch of Set 1. Nearing the end of the first set, Windsor called a timeout, and shifted the momentum winning multiple points in a row, narrowing down the Sabres lead. St.Thomas More countered with a timeout of their own, which gave the momentum back in their own hands. They went on the win set 1: 25 to 21.
District 186 investing fake social media accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Public Schools District 186 is investigating fake social media accounts created to impersonate a school faculty member. Officials are reminding parents and students that creating fake social media accounts will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary action and possible police involvement. District...
Central Illinois schools receive exemplary status on State Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois State Report Card that grades schools across the state in several categories came out last week. There were some schools in the central Illinois area that did not score well on the report card, but others in the area received exemplary and commendable status. The report card grades schools and districts on categories such as test scores, attendance rates, and graduation rates.
