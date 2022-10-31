The Star Wars universe is vast and epic, but the series has focused on the nine-film Skywalker saga for over forty-plus years, and it’s only now that this galaxy far, far away seems to be starting to grow. It grows thanks to the many Star Wars art ideas from different authors. The basis of art and Star Wars ideas is to fully convey the emphasis on all levels, whether it’s a color palette or a character’s personality. Today we have collected truly unique works from one famous studio and, as you might guess, big fans of the George Lucas universe.

1 DAY AGO