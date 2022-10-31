Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Andor: What’s Happening on Level 2?
Check out a new clip from episode 9 of #Andor. Find out what’s happening on level 2 in tonight’s episode, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 9 – Nobody’s Listening!
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening!
Comic Review: Star Wars (2020) #29
Although the heroes of the Rebel Alliance have made progress toward their goal of liberating the galaxy, much work remains to be done to defeat the Empire. Still reeling from the fragmentation of the Alliance Fleet, the rebels have yet to recover Captain Han Solo or to address Crimson Dawn’s revelation of a second Death Star under construction.
Star Wars #28 Action Figure variant cover by John Tyler Christopher
Designed for comic readers, variant lovers and action figure collectors, the John Tyler Christopher series of Action Figure variant covers continues with these stunning Luke Skywalker covers for #28 of the ongoing 2020 run of Star Wars, available to order 10th November. I am pleased to officially announce…. – JTC...
Making Tracks Episode 150: Savant-like: With guest Nicholas Britell
We’re back with the 150th studio episode of Making Tracks and as well as discussing all the latest Star Wars news we’re joined by the composer of Star Wars: Andor, Nicholas Britell. We look at the new Celebration Europe key art, celebrate 40 years since Star Wars first hit UK screens, Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson meeting on the set of Ahsoka, look at Star Wars success at the 2022 Saturn Awards and much more on a very special episode of Making Tracks.
London Comic Con Winter: Kyle Soller joins the guest list
An excellent addition to the line-up at London Comic Con Winter has been announced this evening as Kyle Soller – Syril Karn from Star Wars: Andor – joins the already strong Star Wars contingent at the event, which takes place at Olympia the weekend of 19th – 20th November and sees Soller joins fellow Andor star Varada Sethu, Julian Glover, Ken Coombs, Peter Ross, Paul Markham, Tony Smart, John Galvin and Dmitrious Bistrevsky.
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 3
It’s Tuesday, it’s week 3 of Bring Home The Galaxy and this week there’s an absolute Hoth snowstorm of cool products to fill your cargo holds. Add some Star Wars to your personal art collection with the brand new The Mandalorian™ – Brothers in Armsprint from Thomas Kinkade Studios.
Star Wars Art Images Compilation: From Dragon Age Styling to Pixel Ideas
The Star Wars universe is vast and epic, but the series has focused on the nine-film Skywalker saga for over forty-plus years, and it’s only now that this galaxy far, far away seems to be starting to grow. It grows thanks to the many Star Wars art ideas from different authors. The basis of art and Star Wars ideas is to fully convey the emphasis on all levels, whether it’s a color palette or a character’s personality. Today we have collected truly unique works from one famous studio and, as you might guess, big fans of the George Lucas universe.
Book Review: Darth Maul Shadow Hunter Audio Book
After years of waiting in the shadows, Darth Sidious is taking the first step in his master plan to bring the Republic to its knees. Key to his scheme are the Neimoidians of the Trade Federation. Then one of his Neimoidian contacts disappears, and Sidious does not need his Force-honed instincts to suspect betrayal. He orders his apprentice, Darth Maul, to hunt the traitor down.
Disney Christmas Advert 2022: The Gift
In the final chapter of #FromOurFamilyToYours, Nicole and her family are preparing to welcome a special new addition… but not everyone is ready for things to change. This heart-warming story celebrates the magic and joy of family, festive traditions and creating new memories. We hope you enjoy this special Christmas video, From Our Family to Yours.
Dead Seas, from Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire, docking December 21st
If you have spent any time reading Cavan Scott’s Twitter or a substantial amount of his fiction, you will know that he has a strong creepy flair in many of his books. In his upcoming book Dead Seas, Cavan teams up with fellow Star Wars writer and artist Nick Brokenshire to tell the story about a world where ghosts are not only real, but profitable. The book releases December 21st from IDW Originals. Here is the synopsis:
