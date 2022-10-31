Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
City of Springfield hosting annual Veterans Day parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on November 11, at 11th street, and go down Capitol Ave. to the Capitol...
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
Springfield sees an increase in catalytic converter thefts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation since 2019, according to a recent report from State Farm. The report ranks Illinois in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts. In Springfield, police said they've seen this trend. According to State...
Sangamon County, Helping Hands team up for a new shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield are teaming up to provide emergency and transitional shelter services to people who need shelter. They are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter and day services all under one roof. The proposal would...
Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
District 186 investing fake social media accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Public Schools District 186 is investigating fake social media accounts created to impersonate a school faculty member. Officials are reminding parents and students that creating fake social media accounts will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary action and possible police involvement. District...
Decatur man arrested for voting twice, sheriff's office says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for violating the Illinois Election Code. David E. Badon, 47, of Decatur, was arrested on Wednesday. Officials say that Badon was arrested after an investigation revealed that he voted twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. We're...
Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
Central Illinois schools receive exemplary status on State Report Card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois State Report Card that grades schools across the state in several categories came out last week. There were some schools in the central Illinois area that did not score well on the report card, but others in the area received exemplary and commendable status. The report card grades schools and districts on categories such as test scores, attendance rates, and graduation rates.
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
Decatur Public Transit System receives over $16 million
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is receiving $16.84 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Low-No Emissions and Bus Facilities Program. Officials say DPTS will use the funding to replace four diesel buses with hybrid buses, make electrical upgrades...
Illinois State Report Card: How schools scored in the top 10%
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — To receive an exemplary score on the Illinois State Report Card means that your school is in the top 10% statewide with no underperforming student groups. "When you bring back the joy into the classroom, you can really focus in on improving your day to...
Police: Taylorville High School student arrested for making school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A student was arrested after police say the student who said there was a threat at the school actually wrote the threat. At 9:27 a.m., the Taylorville Police received a call about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. The officers began to secure...
Jacksonville man arrested for possession of a stolen weapon
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was arrested for having a stolen weapon in a city park, according to our media partners at WLDS. Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Jacksonville Police say they initiated a vehicle check-in at Nichols Park on East Vandalia Road. We're told there were...
