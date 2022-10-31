ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat Looking To Gain More Consistency

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxSBd_0itZfjzD00

Coach Erik Spoelstra says he knows how good the Miami Heat can be

View the original article to see embedded media.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of the talent on his team.

He just wants to see it on a consistent basis.

“We’ve seen the vision of what it can look like,” Spoelstra said after Monday's practice. “We just have to get to that more consistently. And it takes intentional thought and collective commitment to do that, which we’re fully capable of."

The Heat are 2-5 entering Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena. They have struggled through the first seven games. Spoelstra said it has been mostly because of too much individualism. The Heat excelled last year because they played so well as a team.

“At least we know what it can look like," Spoelstra said. "There’s teams in the league that don’t have that vision and haven’t been able to put together a lot of quality minutes. We have. We’re closer than we are further away from it. But when you add losses to it, sometimes it can feel like you’re far away. But we’re not that far away.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE

Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video

NBA players are used to getting a lot of attention given their status of star and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, they can date celebrities, as Dennis Rodman did with Madonna or Carmelo Anthony did with La La Anthony. Stars will always be sought-after, but it's not common to see a family member of a player trying to get together with another one.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy