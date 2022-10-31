Read full article on original website
Related
How To Fall Asleep When You’re Riled Up About Something Happening the Next Day
It's an unfortunate truth that actively trying to get a full night of sleep can paradoxically keep you awake. Even if you don’t normally have trouble dozing off, as soon as there’s a real reason you feel like you need to get a good night’s sleep—perhaps the next day, you’re leading a big work meeting, running a marathon, or getting married—it’s easy to find yourself staring at the ceiling, hopelessly alert as the nighttime hours tick by. Despite how common this scenario may be, however, sleep doctors say it’s not inevitable. You can learn how to get sufficient sleep before a big day, with a little preparation and a shift in perspective.
How AI Is Changing Medical Imaging to Improve Patient Care
Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving medical imaging by using the massive computing abilities of machine learning to mine body scans.
Comments / 0