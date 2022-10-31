Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 28, 2017, executed by Randale Thomas Wiginton and Tanya Gene Dotson Hudson, husband and wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CIS Financial Services, Inc. dba CIS Home Loans, which mortgage was recorded on September 29, 2017, in MORT Book 621, Page 528, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Winston County Courthouse at Double Springs, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 14, 2022, the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit:

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO