Read full article on original website
Related
mynwapaper.com
Darian Keith White
Darian Keith White, 56, of Arley, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Lakeland Community Hospital. No services are planned at this time. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Darian was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Theo White and Madge Lee Brown White and his wife, Danita...
mynwapaper.com
Penny Lee Knight
Penny Lee Knight, 63, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Walker Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her family. Penny was born on January 13, 1959 in Decatur. Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Winston Memorial...
mynwapaper.com
Thomas A. Franks Jr.
Thomas A. Franks Jr., 97, of Russellville, passed from this life on Friday, October 28, 2022. Mr. Franks was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, LaRue V. Taylor Franks; brothers, Charles, Franklin, and James and sister, Louise. He is survived by two sons, Michael, and wife Robin,...
mynwapaper.com
Jewell Faye Hill
Jewell Faye Hill, 79, of Haleyville, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. She attended Ashridge Community Church. Ms. Hill is survived by her daughter, Kelly Avery; granddaughters, Hanna Holloway and Bridget Avery; grandson, Landon Avery; sisters, Wyvonia Borden and her husband, Bee and Ethel Lee Lindley and lots of nieces and nephews.
mynwapaper.com
Keith Hill
Keith Hill, 64, of Addison, entered into rest on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1958 in Haleyville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 1. 2022 from 4-5 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where his memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Brother Mike Turner will officiate.
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Appointment - Larry Jack Baldwin
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Amy Michelle Morgan as Executrix of the Estate of Larry Jack Baldwin, on the 25th day of October, 2022 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having...
mynwapaper.com
Gillum back on Bear Creek Council
BEAR CREEK - Chris Gillum, a veteran of the Bear Creek Town Council, has returned to begin his fourth term, filling the place 4 seat recently vacated by the resignation of Chris Hyde. The town council, in a special called meeting Wednesday, Oct. 26. voted unanimously to name Gillum to...
mynwapaper.com
Veterans' celebration events in Haleyville expanding this year
The public is invited to come out to downtown and line the streets in support of veterans. Line up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Haleyville Elementary School parking lot, noted Mickey Holdbrooks, adjutant of the George H. Whitehead American Legion Post 33. All fire trucks...
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Foreclosure Sale
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 28, 2017, executed by Randale Thomas Wiginton and Tanya Gene Dotson Hudson, husband and wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CIS Financial Services, Inc. dba CIS Home Loans, which mortgage was recorded on September 29, 2017, in MORT Book 621, Page 528, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Winston County Courthouse at Double Springs, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 14, 2022, the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit:
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Hearing - Winston County Probate Court
Please take notice that a Petition for Probate of Will in the above styled matter has been filed in said Court by Marion June Raynor Booth and James Edward Booth, Petitioners, and that the 16th day December, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. has been set for hearing on same at the Winston County Annex Building in Double Springs, Alabama. Please be advised that anyone intending to contest this Petition for Probate of Will, must respond with in thirty (30) days hereof with counsel to said Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court.
mynwapaper.com
Winston County Commission - Final Road Closure Notice
The following resolution has been approved by the Winston County Commission and recorded in Deed Book 363, Page No. 46, October 31, 2022 at 9:36:14 a.m. with the Winston County Probate Judge’s Office:. WHEREAS, the Winston County Commission of Winston County, Alabama, is desirous of vacating in the interest...
Comments / 0