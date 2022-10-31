Read full article on original website
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot of Manteo, October 24
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
Margaret A. Knuth of East Lake, November 1
Margaret A. Knuth, 86, of East Lake passed to Heaven on November 1, 2022. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Heinz; her devoted children, John (Teresa) and Evelyn; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica and Ashley; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley, Regan, Amelia, Selina. Lucas and Rachel. Born and raised in Scotland,...
ECSU awarded $576k for NASA manufacturing program
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina University has earned a special grant to enhance the aerospace industry with NASA. Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) earned a three-year grant totaling $576,333 to fund the new NASA Minority University Research and Education Program (MUREP) Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Education and Training Program at the institution.
Working Women’s Wednesday at Captain George’s
Every Wednesday Night from 5:30 to 8 pm at Captain George’s. Captain George’s, 705 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills.
Teresa McCormack Pascoe of Manteo, October 28
Teresa McCormack Pascoe, 56, of Manteo, NC passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark E. McCormack and Geraldine Bombard McCormack. Teresa is survived by her husband of 27 years, Chris Pascoe; her son, Justin Edwards; her daughters, Jessica Edwards,...
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
Dare County Veterans Day Ceremonies and Celebration
Dare County Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Manteo, Nags Head and Southern Shores. The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting our local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides!
Roanoke Island Garden Club’s plant and yard sale set for Saturday in Manteo
Roanoke Island Garden Club’s semi-annual plant/yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 603 Harriot Street (corner Highway 64 and Harriot) in Manteo. Club members will be selling outdoor and indoor plants, including three-gallon plants donated by Quentin...
Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools
Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible next week
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
Bateman and Euler face off in only contested Dare Commissioner race
Of the three seats on the seven-member Dare County Board of Commissioners that are on the ballot this election, only one race is actually contested. Incumbent Republicans Jim Tobin (District 1) and Rob Ross (District 2) are running unopposed. The race where voters have a choice is the At-Large contest...
Dare County announces Veterans Day closures and trash collection changes
Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill, and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dare County...
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, November 1
Willa Collins Hoskinson of Grandy, NC, formerly of Bridgeport, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 1, 2022. She was born December 6, 1940, to Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Morrison Collins. She was pre-deceased by her parents; and two sisters, Deloris Collins Cain and Darlene Collins Scott; and brother, David L. Collins.
First Friday in Downtown Manteo on Nov. 4
Outer Banks Veterans Week kicks off on Friday, November 4th at 6pm with a free performance by country/rock band Brothers Carolina during First Friday at Dare Arts in downtown Manteo. Join us on Friday, November 4 for the opening of the Kathy Cawthon Exhibition in our Vault Gallery. The opening...
Bicyclist dies in collision with van in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. According to a KDHPD press release, on October 31, 2022 at around 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on U.S. 158 in the inside travel lane with the driver – a Southern Shores man – as the sole occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, was crossing U.S. 158 at Avalon Drive going from west to east.
Jacqueline Jacobson of Kill Devil Hills, October 17
May 3, 1928 – October 17, 2022. Jacqueline Jacobson, 94, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Spring Arbor of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, where she lived for the last 10 years of her life. Jacqueline Jacobson was born in France. She spent her early years growing up in...
