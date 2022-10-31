Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Jefferson's Antwain Jimmerson
JEFFERSON, Texas — It was set to be one of the biggest matchups slated in #bEastTexas football week 10: two undefeated in-district foes squaring off in a game that will likely determine the district champion. The 3-0 Jefferson Bulldogs were set to visit the 3-0 Tatum Eagles on a...
KLTV
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. This week, with all the games being rescheduled, they had to act fast and be flexible. “It’s easy to move the games in a computer. Sometimes it’s...
KLTV
Tyler Legacy hopes to end season on positive note
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy ends its season Thursday, looking at just 2 wins. Getting in their final practice, they hope to end on a positive, if not winning, note when they host Rockwall. It is Senior Night for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders their final game of the...
Tatum, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tatum. The Atlanta High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Atlanta High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
texashsfootball.com
Week 10 TexasHSFootball 5A Team of the Week
Despite boasting a 7-1 record heading into a crucial District 8-5A Division II matchup, Whitehouse still found itself as a 24-point underdog last Friday. The Wildcats faced a daunting matchup against Texas High, the number four team in all of 5A Division II. However, Whitehouse rose to the occasion. Junior...
KLTV
Carthage Bulldogs take the throne in Red Zone Top 10
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a new king of the Red Zone Top 10. The Carthage Bulldogs claim the top spot with their win over Van this past week. The win gave the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district title, their six-straight perfect regular season and win number 200 for head coach Scott Surratt.
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
KLTV
Deputy No Billed
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
KLTV
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
This is the first year for the Latino trunk-or-treat, and they got it put together in just three weeks. Today on the square, they are having a trunk-or-treat with 25 Latino and Hispanic businesses that are set up with candy, games, and fun for everyone in the Tyler community. East...
KLTV
Pursuit Ends In Longview
The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning.
cbs19.tv
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
JaQuan Lacy suffered a seizure October 26 that sent him to a Tyler emergency room. After transferring to a Dallas hospital, doctors found an infection in his brain.
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
KLTV
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KLTV
Latino Vote
“Our motto is move forward. No looking back. We were contemplating shutting down. Made up our minds that if we could not get the funding anywhere that we would close the building,” said post senior vice commander John Ashcraft. SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects. Updated:...
KLTV
WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
cbs19.tv
Severe weather takes aim at East Texas tomorrow evening
TYLER, Texas — We haven't seen a severe weather set up like this in the fall in about four years. The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service in Shreveport says the last time we had an enhanced risk of severe weather in November was back in 2018. But...
KLTV
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning. Pursuit from...
Comments / 0