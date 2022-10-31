Effective RSV vaccine could be ready by fall 2023

HeathWatch: Potential RSV vaccine coming; benefits of emotional support cats 01:49

BOSTON -- As RSV cases surge among children in New England, there could be hope on the horizon.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes typical cold symptoms in most kids and adults but it can be deadly. In recent weeks, it has left some babies gasping for air and landed many young children and even seniors in the hospital.

We may have one or more effective vaccines against RSV by this time next year, according to CNN.

The first ones up for FDA review are designed for seniors and pregnant women, but vaccines for children may not be too far behind, with one developed by NIH already in clinical trials.