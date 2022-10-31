KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between 6 am and 1 pm, especially near and west of I-35. A few storms may be marginally severe weather with strong wind gusts and hail. Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the entire Kansas City region between 1 pm and 7 pm. A few storms between 5 and 8 pm may be marginally severe with strong wind gusts, small hail or a brief tornado. Please make sure you have the KMBC app, so you can receive weather alert information. Temperatures will drop later this morning and afternoon into the 40s and 50s as the cold front moves through. Lighter, colder rain showers are likely overnight through early Saturday morning.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO