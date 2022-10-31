ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Rain will impact most of Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between 6 am and 1 pm, especially near and west of I-35. A few storms may be marginally severe weather with strong wind gusts and hail. Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the entire Kansas City region between 1 pm and 7 pm. A few storms between 5 and 8 pm may be marginally severe with strong wind gusts, small hail or a brief tornado. Please make sure you have the KMBC app, so you can receive weather alert information. Temperatures will drop later this morning and afternoon into the 40s and 50s as the cold front moves through. Lighter, colder rain showers are likely overnight through early Saturday morning.
A warm and windy Thursday ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has clear and mild conditions Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s. Things are windy and warm Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and more clouds. Rain and some storm chances arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning. Showers will linger for...
Rain and thunderstorms arrive Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Precipitation will make the end of the work week an Impact Day in Kansas City. IMPACT DROPPED: SATURDAY – rain moves out early in the morning. Some snowflakes could mix in early Saturday morning for far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Thursday night conditions...
Spring-like warmth and wind the next couple days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny, warm and windy today. South gusts 35 mph. High 77. Becoming cloudy Thursday with warm and windy conditions. South gusts 40 mph. High 78. Friday and Saturday are Impact Days with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms expected. There is a chance of light rain Friday morning and early afternoon with the heaviest rain arriving Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1.5’’ to 2.5’’ are possible. Rain will end by lunchtime Saturday with some clearing of the clouds Saturday afternoon and evening. High 59. Sunny, mild and breezy Sunday. High 66. Mostly sunny, mild and breezy Monday. High 67. Mostly cloudy Tuesday. High 69. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 57.
Independence issues burn ban through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Wednesday that aburn ban is in effect through Friday. City officials said in a news release that the burn ban was issued because of forecast high winds for the next 48 hours and continued dry conditions. Independence left open the...
The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
KCPD locates missing 73-year-old not missing since September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Ronald Rattler has been safely located!. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a 73-year-old that has not been in months. KCPD says Ronald Rattler was last seen on Sep. 21, 2022. Rattler is known to frequent the area of Longview Road and Blue...
City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark

Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
