Cash For Kids' Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois has kicked off their Cash For Kids' Sake campaign. The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the revenue lost by events canceled due to COVID-19 precautions such as Bowl For Kids' Sake. BBBS of Central Illinois serves Champaign,...
City of Decatur partners with Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes throughout the city
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur has made an agreement with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity to rehabilitate homes throughout the city. The Decatur City Council has approved up to $250,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies to be used by DAH4H to rehab vacant properties in Decatur to add higher-quality housing stock.
Students start building Santa’s house
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One high school is getting ready for Santa to come to town. Students in Lanphier High School’s Building and Trades program, which introduces students to the different unions in Springfield, began building a Santa house Wednesday. O’Shea Builders and the Springfield Park District are helping students with the project. Robert Handy, […]
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, stealing $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market Moves Into Historic Union Station for Winter
Springfield, IL – The 23rd Old Capitol Farmers Market, presented by HSHS St. John’s Hospital, is wrapped up and now moves to a new winter schedule and back to Historic Union Station from November – April. The market will be expanding the usual winter market dates and adding popular programs from the summer months like Link Match and the Power of Produce (POP) Club!
Grants available to support homeless services in Champaign, Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Nov. 4, grants will be available to support homeless services and affordable housing developments. The Cities of Champaign and Urbana and the Urbana HOME Consortium will publish the Housing and Homelessness Innovations (HHI) Consolidated Grant Application for agencies that support affordable housing development and homeless services in Champaign County.
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward. It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street. They’re actively investigating and looking […]
‘I couldn’t apologize to that many people;’ Arthur veteran reflects on Vietnam experience
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The effects of war can last a lifetime. That’s why one Arthur veteran said he has dedicated his life to public service to help others forget about the trauma of Vietnam. Richard Hein enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school. At the time, he thought the spread of communism […]
Decatur Sister Cities welcomes delegates from Japan
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur welcomed 6 Japanese delegates from Tokorozawa, Japan on Thursday. This is a part of the Sister Cities program, which was organized by President Dwight D. Eisenhower after World War II. The goal was to establish community friendships with other countries. Decatur has connections to Japan and Germany.
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters
HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
Pana schools to resume class tomorrow
PANA, Ill. — In a release posted on their Facebook, Pana Community Unit School District No. 8 announced that it has been given the green light to resume normal school activity on Thursday. The school was placed on lockdown earlier today when a note was found in a high...
