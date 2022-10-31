ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Roads to close Sunday for 43rd Wichita Toy Run

Several roads from Wichita to Park City will be closed this Sunday for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Laundry Turtle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | November 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar. Big thanks to Blue Hook for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department has teamed up with Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita to distribute free bicycle lights. They will be giving them out at Orme and South Broadway on Friday, November 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N Broadway on Friday, November 11. Both days will have hours of 7:00-8:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected

Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
WICHITA, KS
theactiveage.com

Butler County inspired sketches, hijinks by famed Western artist

They called Frederic Remington a lot of things — fun-loving, lazy, football player, boxer and above all an artist. And for two years, they also called him a Kansan. Remington was born in Canton, N.Y., in 1861, and for his first four years his dad was away. The senior Remington was a Civil War Union army colonel who wanted his son to attend West Point and to pursue a military career. But a couple of things seemed to stand in the boy’s way: discipline and math. Thus, he settled for Yale, where he lasted just one year. He did manage to play for the school’s national champion football team alongside the legendary Walter Camp (who’s credited with modernizing the game) and to take up boxing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy