They called Frederic Remington a lot of things — fun-loving, lazy, football player, boxer and above all an artist. And for two years, they also called him a Kansan. Remington was born in Canton, N.Y., in 1861, and for his first four years his dad was away. The senior Remington was a Civil War Union army colonel who wanted his son to attend West Point and to pursue a military career. But a couple of things seemed to stand in the boy’s way: discipline and math. Thus, he settled for Yale, where he lasted just one year. He did manage to play for the school’s national champion football team alongside the legendary Walter Camp (who’s credited with modernizing the game) and to take up boxing.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO