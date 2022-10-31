Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
KAKE TV
Roads to close Sunday for 43rd Wichita Toy Run
Several roads from Wichita to Park City will be closed this Sunday for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Laundry Turtle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | November 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar. Big thanks to Blue Hook for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
KAKE TV
Wichita police to distribute bicycle lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department has teamed up with Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita to distribute free bicycle lights. They will be giving them out at Orme and South Broadway on Friday, November 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N Broadway on Friday, November 11. Both days will have hours of 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
KWCH.com
Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.
Wichita is home to top pro pickleball players
Pickleball is becoming quite popular in Wichita, and many of the best players in the sport reside in Wichita.
KAKE TV
Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected
Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
Cosmosphere virtually auctioning off space memorabilia and collectibles autographed by astronauts
The Cosmosphere is hosting a virtual auction that will include space memorabilia and collectibles autographed by astronauts.
The restaurant side of this already hopping Old Town nightclub will open this week
He opened the nightclub half of his Wichita business a couple of weeks ago, and it’s already a hit. Now, he’s adding lunch and dinner.
Crucial program for Wichita seniors set to close unless it gets money
A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29.
You could win a Christmas tree and presents at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees
You could win a Christmas tree, presents and more at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees.
theactiveage.com
Butler County inspired sketches, hijinks by famed Western artist
They called Frederic Remington a lot of things — fun-loving, lazy, football player, boxer and above all an artist. And for two years, they also called him a Kansan. Remington was born in Canton, N.Y., in 1861, and for his first four years his dad was away. The senior Remington was a Civil War Union army colonel who wanted his son to attend West Point and to pursue a military career. But a couple of things seemed to stand in the boy’s way: discipline and math. Thus, he settled for Yale, where he lasted just one year. He did manage to play for the school’s national champion football team alongside the legendary Walter Camp (who’s credited with modernizing the game) and to take up boxing.
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Wichita used car dealership barred from selling cars, must pay $85,000, official says
The action comes after customers could not get titles to used cars they purchased.
Wichita game store to celebrate grand reopening
A longtime game store is almost doubling its size with a move within the same center where it has been at Kellogg and Rock Road.
Wichita ranked in the bottom 20 of places for veterans to live
Wichita has ranked in the bottom 20 places for veterans to live.
KAKE TV
‘We're optimistic this time’: Friday’s forecast gives Kansas farmers hope for wheat crop
ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - As the clouds rolled in over Andale Thursday, one Kansas farmer said he was feeling optimistic. “Rain tomorrow would make a huge difference,” Brian Wetta, partner at Wetta Farms said. This week’s forecast shows a high chance of rain Friday. Wetta said it would help...
