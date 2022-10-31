ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

siouxfalls.business

Twin Cities firm expands here with focus on helping buy, sell businesses

Jill TenHaken knows from experience the decision to buy a business can be equal parts emotional and financial. “Not all business owners look far enough ahead to provide for your exit and think about an exit plan,” she said. “It brings up mortality and what are you going to do next, so it’s a hard discussion.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Downtown boutique renames with focus on ‘meaningful’ brands

The sign has changed at a locally owned Phillips Avenue boutique. TH Grey is now called Veza. The store at 330 S. Phillips Ave. is owned by Ondrea Stachel, who moved to Sioux Falls from Minnesota in 2021. She’s the third owner for the boutique, which opened online in 2016 and downtown the following year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam

Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Remodeled home, acreage with event barn top million-dollar mark

Two homes topped the million-dollar mark for residential sales for the week of Oct. 10. The No. 1 home in the The Park in Tuthill Highlands neighborhood in southeast Sioux Falls sold for $1.25 million. The two-story walkout home was built in 1995 on a 1-acre lot and was recently remodeled. With 4,800 square feet, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Cookie shop to change brands at The Empire Mall

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip will be replaced by Great American Cookies at The Empire Mall. The cookie store is franchised by Lindsey and Micah Schliemann. Nestle’s cafe group recently was sold to Fat Brands, requiring it to rebrand as a new company. “There are around 370 Great...
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls family continues 10-year tradition of Halloween photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some families get dressed up and make Christmas cards every year for friends and family, but one Sioux Falls family puts their time and effort into a different annual tradition: Halloween. In 2013, Trisha Murphy and her husband wanted to do something cute for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Abandoned cemetery final stop for Civil War veteran

Forest Home Cemetery is one of 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. According to state law, a cemetery is deemed abandoned if no burial of a human body has taken place for five years and the property is not maintained. Located on the West side of town in what would...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Powerball winning ticket bought in Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Democrats on a “get out the vote” tour (Audio)

YANKTON, S.D.–The Democrat Party “Get Out the Vote” caravan made a stop in Yankton yesterday. (Tuesday) Governor candidate Jamie Smith (pictured) says he needs all voters to show up….. There has been a barrage of ads attacking Smith. He says he tries to stay positive in...
YANKTON, SD
sfsimplified.com

Why the city is looking to get more land by the events center campus

Simplified: The City of Sioux Falls is looking to acquire two parcels of land from the county. Both parcels are near the existing event center campus – i.e. Denny Sanford Premier Center, birdcage, convention center, arena. Here's a look at the why behind the proposed acquisition. Why it matters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Animal control respond to multiple dog bite calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal control is asking for your help finding some dogs after reports of people getting bitten. Yesterday a man on West 11th Street had a large black German Shepherd come up to him. He tried to grab the dog and it bit him, then ran off.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Two men involved in pursuit and shooting indicted on Moody County charges

The two men arrested in connection with a high speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting that ended in Madison in July have now been indicted on charges in Moody County, similar to what they are facing in Lake County. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg were both indicted by a Moody County grand jury last week.
MOODY COUNTY, SD

